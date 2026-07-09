Brazil's The National Electric System Operator (ONS) projects that curtailment of wind and solar generation could reach up to 40 GW annually between 2027 and 2030, driven by growing renewable energy surpluses during certain periods of the day and operational constraints within Brazil's National Interconnected System (SIN). The assessment is included in the Medium-Term Electric Operation Plan (PAR/PEL) for the 2026-2030 cycle, published by the operator. According to the document, curtailment is expected to remain concentrated during periods of peak solar generation, when high photovoltaic output ...

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