AireSpring Receives Industry Innovators Award for AIreCONTROL ITSM Platform

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / AireSpring, a leading global managed network services provider that helps enterprises simplify and manage complex connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and communications environments worldwide, today announced that its AIreCONTROL IT service management platform has received a TMC Labs 2026 Industry Innovators Award. The award recognizes solutions that demonstrate unique innovation and make significant contributions to advancing communications technology. This is the second consecutive year that AireSpring has won this award.

AIreCONTROL earned recognition for its ability to help enterprises maintain the performance and reliability of mission-critical IP communications environments. Through AI-powered monitoring, proactive alerting, and automated incident management, AIreCONTROL provides visibility into the network conditions that directly impact voice and unified communications services, including circuit availability, latency, packet loss, and other performance indicators. By correlating data across networks, carriers, and connected infrastructure, AIreCONTROL helps organizations identify potential service issues more quickly, accelerate mean time to resolution (MTTR), and improve the overall user experience for voice and collaboration applications.

"We're thrilled to receive this award which recognizes our commitment to building smarter, AI-powered tools to help enterprises simplify and modernize IT environments," said Avi Lonstein, CEO of AireSpring. "AIreCONTROL was designed to deliver real-time insights, faster problem resolution, and a significantly better customer experience across the entire IT lifecycle."

Fully integrated with AIreCONTROL, AireSpring's AIreMONITOR automated monitoring service helps ensure the continuous performance of enterprise communications and network services by proactively monitoring circuits, network infrastructure, and connected equipment across both AireSpring and third-party provider environments. When potential issues are detected, support cases are proactively opened and managed by AireSpring's 24/7 Network Operations Center.

"Earning a TMC Labs INTERNET TELEPHONY Innovation Award is a strong indication of both technological excellence and market impact," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "AireSpring has demonstrated exceptional innovation through AIreCONTROL, delivering meaningful value to customers while helping advance the future of IP communications. We congratulate the entire team on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to their continued leadership and innovation in the industry."

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, AireSpring is a global managed network services provider delivering managed connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and unified communications solutions to enterprises worldwide. The company remains founder-led, combining its proprietary AIreCONTROL IT service management platform with highly personalized customer support to simplify the management of complex global networks.

Through direct relationships with more than 265 carriers across 190 countries, AireSpring provides organizations with a single-source solution for global connectivity with one contract, one bill, and one point of contact. AireSpring delivers its services exclusively through a network of technology services distributors, MSPs, and value-added resellers (VARs). Learn more at www.airespring.com.

Contact Information

Ellen Cahill

SVP, Marketing

888-389-2899

info@airespring.com

SOURCE: AireSpring

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/airespring-receives-industry-innovators-award-for-airecontrol-itsm-platform-1188427