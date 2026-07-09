Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Adyton Resources Corporation (TSXV: ADY) (OTCQB: ADYRF) (FSE: 701) ("Adyton" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following message from its Managing Director, Tim Crossley.

Tim Crossley, Managing Director

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To the Stakeholders and Shareholders of Adyton Resources:

It is hard to believe that more than six months have passed since my 2025 Year-End Review. The halfway point of 2026 provides an ideal opportunity to reflect on what has been an exceptionally productive first half of the year, and to share with what shareholders can expect over the balance of 2026.

We began the year with significant progress at our Fergusson Island projects. An updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") more than doubled the Wapolu resource, while we commenced the permitting process for the restart of mining at the historic Wapolu mine. During the first quarter, we submitted the Environmental Permit, Mining Lease Permit and Lease For Mining Purposes applications, marking important milestones on the new pathway to production.

At Feni we continued to build momentum. We released drill results from hole FDD017, returning 164 metres at 0.82 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq"), including 53 metres at 1.60 g/t AuEq. These results confirmed the geological interpretation developed by our exploration team and supported by the work of Global Ore Discovery during their site visit in November and December 2025. This combined work identified the potential for extensions to the mineralised corridor to the north-northeast of Kabang and south southwest of Kabang. Since then, additional mapping and step-out drilling (with assays still pending) have further increased our confidence that these highly prospective corridors remain open.

The second quarter was equally productive, with Gameta emerging as the standout performer from our 2025 drill program. We reported the best drill intersection in Adyton's history while also identifying a new ultra-high-grade zone. Hole GM9H009 returned 28.56 g/t over 12.0 metres ("m"), including exceptional high-grade intervals of 105 g/t over 3m and 226 g/t over 1.0m. While the primary objective of the program was to infill drill the deposit and increase resource confidence by upgrading Inferred resources to the Indicated category, the results also reinforced our view that Gameta is a shallow high-grade mineralised system with excellent development potential. Subject to the forthcoming updated MRE, we believe Gameta is rapidly evolving into a development ready deposit.

During June, we also achieved an important milestone by surpassing 15,000 meters of drilling at Feni.

Strategy Reflection

In my December 2025 update, I said that the Board and I were pleased with the execution of Adyton's dual-track strategy; advancing district-scale exploration at Feni while progressing the Fergusson Island projects towards production. Six months later, that strategy remains firmly on track and we are significantly closer to achieving those objectives.

At Feni, we have continued to expand our understanding of the mineral system through drilling, with work focussed on the highly prospective northern corridor while also beginning to test targets to the south. Planning is well advanced for a major ground-based Induced Polarisation (IP) survey, which is expected to refine existing drill targets, identify new mineralised centres beyond Kabang and potentially locate deeper and/or offset porphyry systems. Together these programs are strengthening our geological model and reinforcing our confidence in the district-scale potential of the Feni Project.

At Fergusson Island, our focus has been on advancing the restart of the historic Wapolu Mine through permitting while progressing the Gameta Project toward an updated Mineral Resource Estimate. These parallel workstreams continue to de-risk the projects and move Fergusson Island closer to becoming Adyton's first producing operation.

Feni Island Project - Update

Feni continues to strengthen its position as Adyton's flagship growth asset. Over the past six months, our exploration team led by Dr Chris Bowden and Eugene Atasi has significantly advanced its understanding of the broader mineral system through ongoing drilling, geological mapping, new surface exposures, assay results and the interpretation of multiple datasets into an increasingly robust exploration model.

As our understanding of the project continues to improve, so too does our confidence in the district-scale potential of Feni and our ability to identify new areas of mineralisation beyond the current Kabang resource.

Looking ahead, several important work programs will further accelerate exploration, including a comprehensive ground-based IP geophysics survey, regional reconnaissance across the broader Feni Island land package, and continued evaluation of the recently granted Babase Exploration License. Together these initiatives are expected to generate a significant pipeline of new drill targets both around and beyond Kabang, including potential deeper or offset porphyry systems. Our objective is simple: to substantially increase the number of high-quality exploration opportunities across the Feni district and continue building a pipeline of discoveries capable of creating long-term value for our shareholders.

Fergusson Island - Update

Fergusson Island has continued to make excellent progress and remains central to Adyton's strategy of transitioning from an explorer to a gold producer.

Our Joint Venture with East Vision Investment Holdings (EVIH) announced in May 2024, provides a clear pathway for to earn a 50% interest in the Fergusson Island projects by achieving agreed milestones. Importantly the agreement also establishes a framework for EVIH's parent company to provide the project financing required to advance development, significantly reducing both funding and execution risk.

During the first half of 2026, we achieved several important milestones:

Released an updated MRE for Wapolu that more than doubled the resource;

Submitted the Wapolu Mining Lease Application;

Submitted and subsequently received approval of the Wapolu Environmental permit;

Secured approval of EL variation to enable bulk sampling;

Renegotiated and executed a simplified JV agreement with EVIH;

Completion of landowner negotiation and consents; and

Reported outstanding drill results from Gameta, including the highest-grade gold intercepting Adyton's history.

Collectively, these achievements have substantially de-risked the planned restart of the historic Wapolu mine and moved Fergusson Island significantly closer to becoming Adyton's first producing operation. With permitting well advanced, financing pathways established and continued success at Gameta, we believe Fergusson Island is well positioned to generate meaningful value for our shareholders in the near term.

Our Key Deliverables for 2026:

Feni Island - 2026 Priorities

Our focus at Feni remains on expanding the scale of the resource while continuing to improve our understanding of the district-scale mineral system.

During the first half of 2026, we continued drilling and completed extensive geological fieldwork, significantly improving our understanding of the structural controls on mineralisation and identifying new exploration opportunities beyond the current Kabang resource.

While assay turnaround times have delayed the next Mineral Resource Estimate, we now expect to release the updated Feni MRE in Q1 2027. In the meantime, planning is well advanced for a major ground-based IP geophysics survey, while spectral mapping has been completed over priority target areas and is already refining our exploration model and helping vector towards new drill targets. Assessment of Feni's geothermal potential is scheduled for the second half of the year.

Fergusson Island - 2026 Priorities

Our priorities at Fergusson Island continue to centre on advancing Wapolu into production while unlocking additional value at Gameta.

During the first half of the year, we completed all major feasibility workstreams, secured the Wapolu Environmental Permit and now expect the Mining Lease to be granted in the fourth quarter. Bulk sampling is scheduled to commence in late Q3, with commercial mining targeted following Mining Lease approval.

At Gameta, we expect to release an updated Mineral Resource Estimate during Q3, which will guide the next phase of drilling and resource growth. In parallel, permitting activities, environmental baseline studies and landowner agreements will continue through the second half of 2026 as we advance the project toward development.

None of this progress would have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our talented team, the guidance and support of the Board and confidence of our shareholders. I would also like to acknowledge the ongoing support from Power One Capital and Clarus, whose continued commitment to Adyton has been greatly appreciated as we execute our strategy and advance our projects.

In undertaking the work we do in Papua New Guinea, we recognize that we are visitors on the customary lands of Papua New Guineans. We sincerely thank the traditional land holders and local communities for welcoming us and supporting our efforts.

We remain focused to working respectfully and collaboratively with our community partners to develop responsible, long-term mining operations and infrastructure that create lasting benefits, employment opportunities and sustainable growth for future generations.

I would also like to recognize the practical, on the ground execution capabilities of our Joint Venture partner, EVIH. Their disciplined approach to project delivery is refreshing in an industry facing escalating capital development costs and increasingly extended project timelines.

Importantly, none of our achievements to date would have been possible without the commitment of our JV partner, our employees and all of our stakeholders. I would particularly like to acknowledge Dr. Chris Bowden, our senior geological team, and site leadership team including Fred Iwei and Eugene Atase, together with all Adyton staff and local partners who contribute every day to our continued success.

Finally, I would also like to extend my sincere appreciation to the Mineral Resources Authority (MRA), Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (CEPA) and the Provincial and Local Government authorities for their ongoing support, guidance and collaboration. Their assistance has been invaluable in helping Adyton successfully re-establish operations at Feni Island and Fergusson Island, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with these stakeholders as we advance our projects.

Tim Crossley

Managing Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corporation (TSXV: ADY) is a gold and copper exploration and development company focused on world-class mineral jurisdictions. The Company holds a portfolio of highly prospective gold and copper projects in Papua New Guinea, including the 100%-owned Feni Gold-Copper Project and the Fergusson Island Gold Projects under a Joint Venture Agreement with EVIH. Adyton is committed to operating in a socially and environmentally responsible manner.

Feni Island Au-Cu project

The Feni Island Project has a MRE prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 (Oct 14, 2021), that has outlined an initial inferred mineral resource of 60.4mt averaging 0.75g/t Au, for contained gold of 1.46moz Au (cut-off grade 0.5g/t Au). See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland Province, Papua New Guinea" prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under Adyton's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

Fergusson Island Au project

The Fergusson Island Project currently has a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, which outlined an indicated mineral resource of 5.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.28 g/t Au for contained gold of 206,000 ounces and an inferred mineral resource of 23.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.99 g/t Au for contained gold of 733,000 ounces, both inferred and indicated resources used a 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade.

See the technical report dated October 14, 2021, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Fergusson Gold Property, Milne Bay Province, Papua New Guinea" prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

See the technical report dated January 7, 2026, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Wapolu Gold Project" prepared for Adyton Resources by Louis Cohalan (MAIG), an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com.





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Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Dr Chris Bowden, PhD, GCMEE, FAusIMM(CP), FSEG, the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Geologist of Adyton, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Forward-looking statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations that are subject to several assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Adyton. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release include plans pertaining to the drill program, the intention to prepare additional technical studies, the timing of the drill program, uses of the recent drone survey data, the timing of updating key findings, the preparation of resource estimates, and the deeper exploration of high-grade gold and copper feeder systems. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information are based on management of the parties' reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses, and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the projects in a timely manner; the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development; construction and continued operation of the Fergusson Island Project and the Feni Island Project; the ability to effectively complete the drilling program; and Adyton's ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect Adyton's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of managements considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Adyton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and under reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by Adyton. Among the key risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are the following: impacts arising from the global disruption, changes in general macroeconomic conditions; reliance on key personnel; reliance on Zenex Drilling; changes in securities markets; changes in the price of gold or certain other commodities; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); discrepancies between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and changes in the costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Adyton Resources Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Adyton Resources Corporation