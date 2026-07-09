Data Center Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market worth $5.90 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Data Center Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Marketby Data Center Type (Hyperscale, Colocation, Enterprise), By Equipment Type, By Treatment Stage (Pretreatment & Purification, Cooling Water Treatment), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031', The data Center water & wastewater treatment equipment market is projected to grow from USD 3.30 billion in 2026 to USD 5.90 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

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Data Center Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 3.30 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 5.90 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 12.3%

Data Center Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Trends & Insights.

Various factors have led to the development of the Data Center Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market. Among them are the need for efficient water management, improvements in cooling processes, and sustainability initiatives. One of the leading drivers influencing the dynamics in this field is the rapid development of hyperscale and colocation data centers. For their smooth operation, special water treatment equipment should be installed. The other driver is increased investment in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation, as these trends boost construction activities in data centers, resulting in growth in demand for treatment equipment designed to handle cooling water, wastewater, and reused water. Regarding environmental issues, the increase in water scarcity, as well as stricter regulations on water usage, compels facility operators to implement new technologies that allow them to conserve water and minimize the amount of fresh water consumed. Sustainability and green initiatives also encourage facility owners to invest in technologies related to water reuse and recovery.

Europe is the fastest-growing market, with a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

Hyperscale is the largest and fastest-growing data center segment, with a CAGR of 15.3%.

Membrane & high-purity water systems form the fastest-growing equipment type segment, with a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period.

Cooling water treatment is the largest segment in the market, by treatment stage.

Product innovation, capacity expansions, and collaborations among global leaders, such as Veolia (France), Ecolab Inc. (US), and Xylem (US), have strengthened their market positions.

EasyWater (US), JETCOOL Technologies Inc. (US), and Hitachi Energy Ltd (Switzerland) are considered prominent emerging players/SMEs in the market.

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As more countries build new global data centers and demand for AI and high-density computing grows, the need for efficient water-cooling management increases. Consequently, the market for water and wastewater treatment equipment in data centers is expected to expand over the next 4 to 5 years, driven by the expansion of hyperscale and colocation facilities, increased use of liquid cooling technologies, and sustainability initiatives aimed at reducing freshwater use such as reusing water from cooling systems. There will also be a rising demand for advanced treatment systems, including filtration, membrane purification, water reuse, and wastewater solutions. However, growth usesthis market is constrained by high capital costs for purchasing, installing, and integrating these advanced technologies into existing infrastructure, as well as strict regulations governing water use and discharge. Additional challenges include regional water supply constraints and the cost of maintaining high-quality treated water, which may hinder smaller data centers from adopting such systems.

By data center type segment, hyperscale is expected to lead the data center water & wastewater treatment equipment market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Hyperscale data centers are the largest segment of the market due to their massive scale, high computing capacity, and significant water management requirements. These facilities, operated by major cloud service providers and technology companies, contain thousands of servers and require advanced cooling infrastructure to maintain operational efficiency. The increasing deployment of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and high-performance computing applications is driving the rapid expansion of hyperscale facilities globally. As hyperscale data centers consume substantial volumes of water for cooling operations, they require advanced treatment solutions, including filtration systems, high-purity water systems, chemical conditioning, and water reuse technologies. Additionally, sustainability commitments among hyperscale operators are spurring investments in efficient water management systems to reduce freshwater consumption, improve recycling rates, and comply with environmental regulations, reinforcing their market dominance.

By equipment type, chemical treatment & conditioning systems are expected to lead the market, in terms of value, from 2026 to 2031.

Chemical treatment & conditioning systems are anticipated to account for the largest share of the market due to their fundamental importance in optimizing cooling system efficiency and ensuring long-term equipment reliability. These systems enable precise control of water chemistry by preventing corrosion, scale formation, biofouling, and mineral buildup within cooling loops, chillers, and cooling towers. As data centers increasingly operate with higher thermal loads driven by AI, cloud computing, and high-performance workloads, maintaining effective cooling performance has become critical, increasing the requirement for advanced chemical treatment solutions. Their compatibility with existing data center cooling infrastructure, relatively lower implementation complexity, and ability to support continuous water quality monitoring contribute to widespread adoption. Furthermore, growing focus on reducing downtime, extending equipment lifespan, and improving operational efficiency is expected to sustain demand for chemical conditioning systems across hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, and edge data centers.

Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market, driven by rising data center investments, stringent environmental regulations, and a strong emphasis on sustainable resource management. European countries are witnessing the rapid expansion of hyperscale and colocation facilities driven by cloud adoption, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation initiatives. The region's strict water consumption and wastewater discharge regulations are encouraging data center operators to adopt advanced treatment technologies, including water recycling, reuse systems, membrane filtration, and efficient water-cooling management solutions. Additionally, growing concerns regarding water scarcity in several European regions and corporate commitments toward reducing environmental impact are accelerating investments in water-efficient infrastructure. The presence of established water technology providers and increasing adoption of green data center standards further support the rapid growth of the market across Europe.

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Key Players

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some top players, such as Veolia (France), Ecolab Inc. (US), Xylem (US), Solenis (US), Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Canada), Aquatech International LLC (US), Kurita America Inc. (US), Gradiant (US), Lenntech B.V. (Netherlands), IDE (Israel).

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