France's Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition has announced the winners of the 12th round of tenders for C&I rooftop solar systems for the 2021-26 period, with capacities above 500 kW. The authorities allocated 300.2 MW of solar through the procurement exercise to 326 projects at an average final price of €0.082 ($0.93)/kWh. The results of the tender confirm the downward trend in costs for this segment. The latest call for proposals attracted strong interest, with 1,159 applications submitted for a total of 1,560 MW, representing more than five times the allocated capacity. The momentum ...

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