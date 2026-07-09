Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Teako Minerals Corp. (CSE: TMIN) (FSE: O8U) (OTC Pink: TMINF) (the "Company" or "Teako") is pleased to announce that it has received formal approval to receive a grant of NOK 1,100,000 (approximately C$160,000) to undertake an Induced Polarization ("IP") survey and other exploration activities, including structural mapping and outcrop sampling (the "Exploration Program"), on priority targets at its 100%-owned high-grade Tynset copper-zinc-silver ("Cu-Zn-Ag") volcanogenic massive sulfide ("VMS") project (see Company press release dated April 21, 2026) located in Tynset Municipality, Innlandet County, Norway.

The grant has been awarded to Teako by Hedmark Fylkeskraft AS, a public entity of Innlandet County, and Tynset Municipality, with Hedmark Fylkeskraft AS funding 75% of the Tynset Exploration Program, Tynset Municipality funding 12.5%, and Teako contributing the remaining 12.5%, which may be satisfied through in-kind contributions. With a preliminary core logging exercise of the historical drill core on the Tynset project recently completed, the Tynset Exploration Program will commence as soon as practicable, with the IP survey commencing upon the appointment of a contractor. The Company will provide further updates as activities commence and progress. The Tynset Exploration Program is expected to advance existing priority targets to drill-ready status ahead of an expected drilling campaign during H2 2026.

About Teako Minerals Corp.:

Teako Minerals Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company committed to acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Norway, focusing on critical metals such as copper and zinc in massive sulfides. By leveraging leading-edge exploration technologies and strategic partnerships, Teako aims to address the growing demand for essential minerals while generating value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

Teako, within its Norwegian Project Hub owns over 60 projects 100% and holds a 10% economic interest in the four (4) rare earth elements ("REE") projects owned by Fritzøe Skoger AS and a 10% non-dilutive free carried ownership interest in five (5) copper, gold and silver projects owned by Nordic Minerals AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of United Minerals Australia Pty Ltd as further described on the Company's website.

Teako's Project Hub, including the Løkken, Venna and Tynset main projects, covers an extensive land package prospective for copper, cobalt, zinc, gold, silver, platinum group elements (or "PGE"), uranium, antimony, molybdenum, tungsten and rare-earth-elements. The Project Hub strategy was initially developed from the Company's first-mover advantage in-country, leveraging both technical skill and strong local community engagement to acquire and advance groups of both core and non-core assets. Core assets such as the Løkken, Venna and Tynset projects remain integral to the Company's self-funded exploration programs, whereas the Company aims to retain exposure to exploration success on non-core assets through securing deals with strong partners. These deals, if secured, are intended to potentially bring in capital and/or ongoing cash flow, retain upside exposure, and reduce overall risk, thereby strengthening Teako's foundation.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Teako. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Teako. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements related to the timing and completion of the Exploration Program, the engagement of contractors, the provision of future updates, the advancement of exploration targets to drill-ready status, and the anticipated drilling campaign in H2 2026 and the Company's business plans and operations and other matters. Although Teako believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Teako can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include but are not limited to, risks associated with the mineral exploration industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; the uncertainty of mineral resource estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), constraint in the availability of services, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, changes in legislation impacting the mining industry, adverse weather conditions and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures. These and other risks are set out in more detail in Teako's Management's Discussion and Analysis, for the period ended January 31, 2026.

All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. Neither the CSE nor its market regulator accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304567

Source: Teako Minerals Corp.