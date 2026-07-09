DISC Plus Profiles LLC: DISC Plus Profiles: Why More HR Teams Use Behavioral and DISC Assessments to Reduce Costly Hiring Mistakes

DISC Plus Profiles reports rising demand for DISC and behavioral assessments as businesses look to improve hiring decisions and reduce employee turnover.

KNOXVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / A single bad hire can cost a company up to 30% of that employee's first-year earnings, a cost that is harder than ever to absorb as organizations run leaner teams and tighter budgets. To reduce that risk, a growing number of HR teams are adding DISC and behavioral assessments earlier in the hiring process to identify candidates who fit both the role and the team. DISC Plus Profiles, a Knoxville, Tennessee-based provider of DISC and behavioral assessment solutions , reports rising demand from employers seeking practical ways to improve hiring outcomes and reduce turnover.

Resumes and interviews only tell part of the story. A candidate may have the right qualifications on paper, but employers increasingly want a better understanding of how that person communicates, handles challenges, and works with others. These factors have become increasingly important as businesses operate with leaner teams, tighter budgets, and more hybrid work environments.

" Companies are looking beyond experience and technical skills alone ," said Baker Niblick, Chief Strategy Officer at DISC Plus Profiles. "Behavioral insights help employers understand how people are likely to perform within a specific role and team. We're seeing more organizations treat that information as a standard part of the hiring process."

DISC Plus Profiles combines three assessments to provide a broader view of workplace behavior. DISC assessment measures how people behave and communicate. The Values Index reveals why they are motivated, and the Attribute Index measures how they process information and solve problems. Together, the company calls this the "How, Why, and What" of employee performance.



The company also offers an unlimited subscription model rather than charging for individual reports. This allows organizations to apply assessments more broadly across hiring, development, and workforce planning initiatives.

DISC Plus Profiles emphasizes that behavioral assessments should support hiring decisions rather than replace them. The company's assessment instruments are built on Innermetrix methodologies and are supported by validity, reliability, and adverse-impact studies designed to align with recommendations from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the American Psychological Association (APA). The assessments are intended to be used alongside interviews, reference checks, and other hiring practices.

The platform is built on assessment tools that have been used by more than 29,000 corporate clients in 52 countries. Over the past 26 years, more than 30 million profiles have been completed through the system. The assessments are used by organizations of all sizes, including small businesses, growing companies, and Fortune 500 organizations.

"Our customers often tell us they feel more confident during the hiring process," said Jim Caudell , Chief Marketing Officer at DISC Plus Profiles. "Many also report stronger team communication, smoother onboarding, and better employee retention after introducing behavioral assessments."

While hiring remains a major focus, organizations are using behavioral insights for employee development, leadership training, team building, and succession planning. DISC Plus Profiles offers free learning resources through DISC Plus University and provides access to an AI assistant designed to help users apply assessment insights in everyday workplace situations.

As workforce challenges evolve, many employers are seeking a more complete understanding of candidates beyond what resumes can provide. Behavioral assessments are becoming an important part of that process.

For more information, schedule a free assessment demo or DISCovery Call, or visit discplusprofiles.com .

About DISC Plus Profiles LLC

DISC Plus Profiles LLC is a Knoxville, Tennessee-based provider of DISC, DISC+Plus, and ADVanced Insights behavioral assessments. Built on Innermetrix assessment instruments, the company helps organizations improve hiring, leadership development, employee growth, and team performance through its unlimited subscription model. Learn more at discplusprofiles.com. [13]

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DISC Plus Profiles LLC

Email: support@discplusprofiles.com

Phone: (865) 896-3472

Address: 1913 WINDING RIDGE TRL KNOXVILLE, TN 37922-5755

SOURCE: DISC Plus Profiles LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/disc-plus-profiles-why-more-hr-teams-use-behavioral-and-disc-ass-1188785