Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "Telo"), a leader in diagnostic and prognostic innovation through advanced telomere analytics, today announced that it has filed a U.S. provisional patent application seeking to protect a new TeloView biomarker algorithm for use with liquid biopsy samples, even those with minimal residual disease ("MRD") in the management of patients with multiple myeloma ("MM").

"This filing reflects our continued focus on building intellectual property around high-value applications of the TeloView platform," said John Farlinger, Telo's CEO. "As MRD becomes increasingly important in multiple myeloma patient assessment and treatment development, we believe there is a significant opportunity to advance blood-based approaches that complement the current clinical practice."

The latest patent application aims to protect a new TeloView algorithm that can predict the risk of relapses in MM patients and the workflow to isolate circulating cancer cells from peripheral blood samples in the MRD setting. This expanded IP portfolio will strengthen Telo's competitive position, support future commercial partnerships, and further differentiate TeloView from existing MRD technologies.

TeloView is a proprietary diagnostic platform which analyzes the three-dimensional (3D) telomere and nuclear architecture to assess genomic instability, a fundamental driver of cancer progression. This technology works even at the level of single cell analysis. The platform has generated multiple prognostic algorithms applicable in oncology and neurodegenerative diseases. Telo continues to expand its intellectual property portfolio to protect these clinical applications, with patent coverage for TeloView extending through 2043.

MRD is an FDA-approved clinical endpoint, and MRD assessment has become an increasingly important component of MM clinical practice, research, and drug development. However, currently available MRD technologies primarily measure residual tumor burden and generally require invasive bone marrow samples, limiting their suitability for routine longitudinal monitoring of patients and providing limited insight into the biological status of that residual disease. Telo's peripheral blood MRD development program aims to validate a non-invasive clinical assay that can regularly measure the presence or absence of MRD and additionally provide a measure of the risk of relapse to guide the use of therapeutics. Telo expects such an assay to lower healthcare costs and improve patient care outcomes. One of the ongoing studies to validate this clinical test is based on a collaboration with the University of Athens who has provided a large cohort of liquid biopsy samples for MRD testing where there are commensurate EuroFlow results to compare.

Provisional patent applications are not examined by the USPTO and may not result in issued patents. Any future patent protection, if granted, may be narrower than the application as filed.

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit www.telodx.com.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual outcome to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Telo Genomics Corp.