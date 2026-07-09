Premier Energies Ltd has inaugurated a 5.6 GW solar module manufacturing facility at Seetharampur in Telangana, southern India. The facility was inaugurated by Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy. With commissioning of the new plant, Premier Energies module manufacturing capacity has reached 11.1 GW. The company said its new facility is equipped with advanced G12R TOPCon module manufacturing lines, India's first Zero Bus Bar manufacturing unit, AGV-enabled material movement and AI-powered quality inspection systems. The automated production lines are capable of manufacturing one solar module ...

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