Researchers at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have analyzed the performance of 761 residential air-to-water heat pumps in southern Germany and have found that even during peak winter conditions, the systems rarely operate at their maximum technical limits, offering "measurable" flexibility for grid-friendly load shifting. "We observed that, even during the coldest periods examined, heat pump systems rarely run continuously at their maximum technical capacity, leaving room for flexible operation and grid-oriented load shifting," corresponding author Thomas Haupt told pv magazine. "To ...

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