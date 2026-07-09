Acquisition brings nearly two decades of email expertise, vendor-agnostic observability, and intelligent routing capabilities to Infobip

The global AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, today announced the acquisition of SocketLabs, a US-based company building infrastructure for high-volume, multi-provider email. The acquisition reinforces Infobip's position in the email infrastructure and deliverability market, expanding its platform with capabilities that directly address how enterprises and ISVs manage, monitor, and optimize email delivery at scale.

"SocketLabs is a team of highly skilled professionals based in Pennsylvania who have spent years in solving the problems that keep enterprises locked into vendors they've outgrown, giving visibility across email providers, showing what actually reaches inboxes, and enabling safe, low-risk migration," said Silvio Kutic, CEO at Infobip. "Combined with what we already do, this makes us the only provider that can sit across a customer's entire email operation, not just be a part of it. Their customer base is rooted in North America with a growing presence in Latin America, giving us an immediate position in markets where we've been working to grow. We're adding proven expertise and their own technology to what we already do, which means we can move much faster."

This acquisition is in line with Infobip's AI-first company objective, as the company now offers the Email Deliverability Agent for its customers, and the integration of SocketLabs' analytics capabilities will add significant value to this AI-powered solution, further strengthening how businesses optimize email performance through intelligence and automation.

Tim Moore, CEO at SocketLabs, said: "Joining Infobip is the natural next step in a journey we started nearly 20 years ago. Infobip's global scale, carrier relationships, and AI-first platform will allow us to accelerate innovation and expand our email capabilities to businesses worldwide."

The acquisition further positions Infobip to compete for enterprises and ISVs seeking a single trusted provider across all communications channels. Terms were not disclosed.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation. Through a single, natively built platform, Infobip delivers omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions that help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications while driving growth and increasing customer loyalty. Infobip is focused on enabling and accelerating AI adoption as it continues its transformation into an AI-first company. Infobip's technology has the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 6 continents connected to 10k+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. The company was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutic and CTO Izabel Jelenic.

Recent recognitions include:

Infobip ranked #16 in Fortune's Europe's Most Innovative Companies 2026 (June 2026), up from its inaugural #68 ranking in 2025.

Infobip named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) for the fourth consecutive year. Positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision for the second time (May 2026)

Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) for the fourth consecutive year. Positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision for the second time (May 2026) Infobip named the number one Established Leader in the Juniper Research RCS for Business 2026 Leaderboard (Feb 2026)

Infobip recognized as a growth and innovation leader in Frost Radar: Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) by Frost Sullivan (Oct 2025)

Infobip ranked as the number one Established Leader in the Juniper Research Mobile Messaging Fraud Prevention Market report (Sept 2025)

Infobip ranked as a Leader in the Omdia CPaaS Universe Report for the third time (April 2025)

Infobip ranked an Established Leader in the Juniper Research Conversational AI Leaderboard (Feb 2025)

Infobip named a CPaaS Leader for the third time in the IDC MarketScape (Feb 2025)

Infobip named one of the top CPaaS providers in Metrigy's CPaaS MetriRank Report (Dec 2024)

Infobip recognized as the number one provider in the AIT Fraud Prevention market by Juniper Research (Oct 2024)

About SocketLabs

SocketLabs is a US-based email infrastructure company, founded in 2009 and in production for over 16 years. The company provides vendor-agnostic email observability, intelligent routing, and cloud and on-premises sending infrastructure to more than 2,000 businesses worldwide, processing over 1.2 billion emails per month. SocketLabs serves customers across technology, healthcare, real estate, e-commerce, and beyond. For more information, visit www.socketlabs.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260709704474/en/

Contacts:

Marcelo Nahime

Marcelo.Nahime@infobip.com

Bojana Mandic

Bojana.Mandic1@infobip.com