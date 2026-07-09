From Kerala to Ulster University Belfast: International student leaves legacy of inclusion

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When Harsha Koorimannil Valiyamannil left Kerala, southern India, to study Computing Science at Ulster University, she began a new chapter that would see her thrive academically, embrace new opportunities and build a life in Northern Ireland.

Four years later, she has graduated with First Class Honours, combining academic achievement and a commitment to inclusion, representation and student belonging.

"I was looking for a university with a strong reputation in computing, and Ulster University stood out," she said. "At the same time, I was really drawn to Belfast because of its arts and cultural scene. It felt like the perfect combination of creativity and technology."

Before arriving in Belfast in 2022, Harsha studied animation and worked in graphic design. Her interest in mathematics led her to Computing Science, combining creativity with problem-solving and technology.

Moving thousands of miles from home brought challenges and reinforced the importance of supportive communities.

"When you're an international student, having people around you who make you feel welcome and included makes such a difference," she said.

A Dean's List student in her first and second years, Harsha co-founded Ulster University's Women in STEM Society and created the Hack4Health Hackathon, bringing students together to use technology to address health challenges.

"I want to do things that leave a legacy for other people to carry on and build. The fact that Hack4Health is continuing is something I'm really proud of."

Harsha also helped coordinate the University's Peer Assisted Study Sessions and mentored international students, supporting peers as they settled into university life.

During a placement with Ulster University's Widening Access and Flexible Education department, she delivered mentor training and supported widening participation initiatives.

"The placement completely changed my confidence," she said. "It encouraged me to step outside my comfort zone and develop skills that I now use every day."

Her advice to other international students is simple: "Say yes to opportunities. You never know where they might lead."

Harsha is among more than 5,000 students graduating from Ulster University this summer across its three campuses in Northern Ireland.

Joined at her Belfast graduation by her mother, who travelled from India, Harsha now hopes to build her future in Northern Ireland, pursuing a career focused on outreach, inclusion and supporting others.

For more information about studying at Ulster University as an international student, please visit ulster.ac.uk/global.

Contact: Press Office, Ulster University, pressoffice@ulster.ac.uk

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