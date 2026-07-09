Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Paukenschlag! Diese Gratis-Aktien könnten jetzt Gold wert sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.07.2026 13:06 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

From Kerala to Ulster University Belfast: International student leaves legacy of inclusion

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When Harsha Koorimannil Valiyamannil left Kerala, southern India, to study Computing Science at Ulster University, she began a new chapter that would see her thrive academically, embrace new opportunities and build a life in Northern Ireland.

Four years later, she has graduated with First Class Honours, combining academic achievement and a commitment to inclusion, representation and student belonging.

"I was looking for a university with a strong reputation in computing, and Ulster University stood out," she said. "At the same time, I was really drawn to Belfast because of its arts and cultural scene. It felt like the perfect combination of creativity and technology."

Before arriving in Belfast in 2022, Harsha studied animation and worked in graphic design. Her interest in mathematics led her to Computing Science, combining creativity with problem-solving and technology.

Moving thousands of miles from home brought challenges and reinforced the importance of supportive communities.

"When you're an international student, having people around you who make you feel welcome and included makes such a difference," she said.

A Dean's List student in her first and second years, Harsha co-founded Ulster University's Women in STEM Society and created the Hack4Health Hackathon, bringing students together to use technology to address health challenges.

"I want to do things that leave a legacy for other people to carry on and build. The fact that Hack4Health is continuing is something I'm really proud of."

Harsha also helped coordinate the University's Peer Assisted Study Sessions and mentored international students, supporting peers as they settled into university life.

During a placement with Ulster University's Widening Access and Flexible Education department, she delivered mentor training and supported widening participation initiatives.

"The placement completely changed my confidence," she said. "It encouraged me to step outside my comfort zone and develop skills that I now use every day."

Her advice to other international students is simple: "Say yes to opportunities. You never know where they might lead."

Harsha is among more than 5,000 students graduating from Ulster University this summer across its three campuses in Northern Ireland.

Joined at her Belfast graduation by her mother, who travelled from India, Harsha now hopes to build her future in Northern Ireland, pursuing a career focused on outreach, inclusion and supporting others.

For more information about studying at Ulster University as an international student, please visit ulster.ac.uk/global.

Contact: Press Office, Ulster University, pressoffice@ulster.ac.uk

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-kerala-to-ulster-university-belfast-international-student-leaves-legacy-of-inclusion-302821823.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.