Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Paukenschlag! Diese Gratis-Aktien könnten jetzt Gold wert sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X8Y3 | ISIN: US56035L1044 | Ticker-Symbol: 13M
Tradegate
09.07.26 | 17:34
45,200 Euro
+0,89 % +0,400
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,20545,34018:09
45,20045,40017:34
PR Newswire
09.07.2026 13:00 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Main Street Capital Corporation: Main Street Announces Second Quarter 2026 Private Loan Portfolio Activity

HOUSTON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce the following recent activity in its private loan portfolio. During the second quarter of 2026, Main Street originated new or increased commitments in its private loan portfolio totaling $319.0 million and funded total investments across its private loan portfolio with a cost basis totaling $238.9 million.

The following represent notable new private loan commitments and investments during the second quarter of 2026:

  • $81.5 million in a first lien senior secured term loan, $24.4 million in a first lien senior secured revolver and $32.6 million in a first lien senior secured delayed draw term loan to a provider of mechanical, electrical and plumbing services;
  • $112.4 million in a first lien senior secured term loan, $6.2 million in a first lien senior secured revolver and $18.0 million in a first lien senior secured delayed draw term loan to a national provider of custom power system platforms;
  • $20.4 million in a first lien senior secured term loan, $3.6 million in a first lien senior secured revolver and $1.2 million in equity to a provider of structural repair and restoration services for condominium and commercial properties; and
  • Increased commitment of $7.5 million in an incremental first lien senior secured delayed draw term loan to a provider of senior-level executive search, interim placement, consulting and other talent advisory solutions.

As of June 30, 2026, Main Street's private loan portfolio included total investments at cost of approximately $2.1 billion across 86 unique companies. The private loan portfolio, as a percentage of cost, included 93.6% invested in first lien senior secured debt investments and 6.4% invested in equity investments or other securities.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides customized long-term debt and equity capital solutions to lower middle market companies and debt capital to private companies owned by or in the process of being acquired by a private equity fund. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides customized "one-stop" debt and equity financing solutions within its lower middle market investment strategy. Main Street seeks to partner with private equity fund sponsors and primarily invests in secured debt investments in its private loan investment strategy. Main Street's lower middle market portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's private loan portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million.

Main Street, through its wholly-owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

Contacts:
Main Street Capital Corporation
Dwayne L. Hyzak, CEO, [email protected]
Ryan R. Nelson, CFO, [email protected]
713-350-6000

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
Ken Dennard / [email protected]
Zach Vaughan / [email protected]
713-529-6600

SOURCE Main Street Capital Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.