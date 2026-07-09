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PR Newswire
09.07.2026 13:12 Uhr
234 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Bybit Launches Combo Bot Hub, Expanding Automated Portfolio Trading Across Crypto and TradFi Markets

DUBAI, UAE, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce Bybit Combo Bot Hub, a centralized platform for portfolio-based automated trading strategies supporting traders for both digital assets and traditional financial markets.

The Combo Bot Hub allows users to browse, deploy, and manage multi-asset strategies from a single interface, consolidating two portfolio-level trading products:

  • Futures Combo automates rebalancing across diversified crypto asset portfolios
  • TradFi Combo provides automated portfolio exposure to CFD trading of traditional financial assets including stocks, indices, gold, and forex.

The platform includes a curated selection of pre-built strategy portfolios that can be deployed with a single click, with no manual configuration needed. Users select a strategy aligned with their investment approach, and the underlying bot manages allocation and rebalancing automatically.

Averaging about $3.5 million in daily trading volume, Bybit's popular Combo Bots support a broad spectrum of strategies. Once set up, traders can go long or short across sectors, choosing from diverse strategies including Semiconductor Supply Chain, Mega 7 Core Tech, AI Downstream Applications, Top 10 Cryptocurrencies, and Solana Ecosystem, among others.

The hub also centralizes information on Combo Bot-related trading events, challenges, and reward programs, helping users take advantage of the best features and rewards Bybit has to offer.

Bybit's Futures Combo and TradFi Combo products translate complex trading strategies into executable, deployable features. The automation tools help traders diversify across multiple assets, reduce the influence of emotional decision-making in trading, and maintain target portfolio allocations through automated rebalancing.

The Combo Bot Hub is available now to eligible Bybit users. For a limited time only, eligible users can access boosted APRs when they follow curated strategies in the Combo Bot Hub.

For details on terms and conditions, eligibility, and potential restrictions, users may visit: Discover Combo Bots: Explore, combo, and trade

Bybit / NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is The New Financial Platform.

We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That's why we're building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world's finance.

Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

Built for everyone. Powered by intelligence. Open to the world.

Learn more at Bybit.com

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3005173/image1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932256/Bybit_TNFP_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-launches-combo-bot-hub-expanding-automated-portfolio-trading-across-crypto-and-tradfi-markets-302821831.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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