Addionics, a pioneer in advanced battery architecture, today unveiled Addionics Autonomous Architecture, a breakthrough smart battery architecture built for the always-on AI economy. As intelligent machines increasingly operate 24/7, the technology enables batteries to deliver higher performance, longer life, and greater efficiency under continuous, high-demand operations. It is designed for autonomous vehicles, robotics, satellites, drones, and next-generation systems.

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Addionics Launches Autonomous Architecture, the Battery Design for the Always-On AI World

As AI transforms every industry, a new class of machines is emerging robotaxis, humanoid robots, drones, satellites, defense systems, and intelligent infrastructure all designed to operate continuously with minimal downtime. Yet today's batteries were built for a different world, one where regular rest and recovery were part of normal operation. As these always-on applications become mainstream, conventional battery architectures face growing limitations, including accelerated degradation, reduced usable energy, lower efficiency, and shorter operational life.

Addionics Autonomous Architecture was created for this new reality. Addionics fundamentally reimagines the internal architecture of the battery cell. Instead of the current stack of isolated battery layers, the technology turns each cell into an integrated electrochemical structure that improves current distribution, reduces localized stress, enhances heat management, and enables more efficient material utilization. The result is a battery architecture capable of delivering higher performance, longer life, improved safety, and more efficient manufacturing scalability across existing and emerging battery chemistries.

The new architecture is purpose-built for electrified systems where uptime is critical, including autonomous mobility, robotics, drones, defense and aerospace.

"The world is entering an era where batteries are no longer powering devices they're powering autonomous intelligence," said Dr. Moshiel Biton, CEO and Founder of Addionics. "The batteries that enabled the EV revolution were never designed for machines that operate around the clock without meaningful recovery. As AI reshapes transportation, manufacturing, defense, and space, battery architecture must evolve as well. Addionics Autonomous Architecture represents that shift a new foundation for batteries built for the always-on world."

The launch marks another milestone in Addionics' mission to redefine battery performance through advanced architecture. The company operates the world's first commercial manufacturing facility for 3D Porous Current Collectors and collaborates with leading global companies across automotive, energy storage, aerospace, defense, and next-generation industrial applications to build the battery foundation for the AI era.

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About Addionics

Addionics is redefining battery performance through advanced smart metal architecture. The company's proprietary Smart 3D Porous Current Collectors replace conventional flat metal foils with an engineered three-dimensional structure that transforms how batteries manage current, heat, and mechanical stress from within the cell. Compatible with existing and emerging battery chemistries and manufacturing processes, Addionics' technology enables higher energy density, faster charging, greater power capability, longer lifetime, improved safety, and more efficient manufacturing. As the world transitions to an AI-driven, always-on future, Addionics is building the battery architecture designed to power the next generation of autonomous systems, robotics, EVs, defense and aerospace.

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Media Contact



Gilad Fisher

Director of Marketing

gilad@addionics.com