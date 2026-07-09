Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2026
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 09
Global Opportunities Trust plc('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Monthly Portfolio Update
As at 30 June 2026, the Net Assets of the Company were £116.1m.
Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2026
Rank
Company
Sector
Country of Incorporation
% of Net Assets
1
US T-Bill 3 Sep 26
Fixed Income
United States
12.9
2
AVI Japan Discovery Fund*
Financials
Cayman
7.2
3
Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**
Financials
Luxembourg
5.9
4
Verizon Communications
Communication Services
United States
2.7
5
Unilever
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
|
2.7
6
Sanofi
Health Care
France
2.6
7
Diageo
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
2.4
8
Carlsberg
Consumer Staples
Denmark
2.4
9
Bakkafrost
Consumer Staples
Denmark
2.3
10
General Dynamics
Industrials
United States
2.3
11
Dassault Aviation
Industrials
France
2.2
12
Rheinmetall
Industrials
Germany
2.1
13
GQG Partners Inc.
Financials
United States
2.1
14
Nestle
Consumer Staples
Switzerland
2.0
15
Barr (AG)
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
2.0
16
Orange
Communication Services
France
1.9
17
Philips
Health Care
Netherlands
1.8
18
Jet2
Industrials
United Kingdom
1.7
19
Cicor Technologies
Technology
Switzerland
1.7
20
Terveystalo
Health Care
Finland
1.5
21
ENI
Energy
Italy
1.5
22
Laboratorios Farmaceutico
Health Care
Spain
1.4
23
Qinetiq
Industrials
United Kingdom
1.4
24
TotalEnergies
Energy
France
1.3
25
RaySearch Laboratories
Health Care
Sweden
1.2
26
Bonesupport Holding
Health Care
Sweden
1.2
27
Origin Enterprises
Materials
Ireland
1.0
28
Katakura
Industrials
Japan
0.2
Total equity and bond investments
71.6
Stock index futures - short
(8.0)
Cash and other net assets
36.4
Net assets
100.0
* Participating Shares of CV5 SPC
**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
Geographical Distribution as at 30 June 2026
% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK
28.1
Americas: Direct equities
7.1
Americas: Private Equity Fund
5.9
United Kingdom
10.2
Japan
7.4
Asia Pacific ex Japan
0.0
Fixed Income
12.9
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
28.4
100.0
Sector Distribution as at 30 June 2026
% of Net Assets
Financials: Japan Fund
7.2
Financials: Private Equity Fund
5.9
Financials: Direct Equities
2.1
Total Financials
15.2
Consumer Staples
13.8
Industrials
9.9
Health Care
9.7
Communication Services
4.6
Energy
2.8
Information Technology
1.7
Materials
1.0
Consumer Discretionary
0.0
Fixed Income
12.9
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
28.4
100.0
The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.
The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com
For further information please contact:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 0131 378 0500
9 July 2026