Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 09

Global Opportunities Trust plc('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 30 June 2026, the Net Assets of the Company were £116.1m.

Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2026

Rank Company Sector Country of Incorporation % of Net Assets 1 US T-Bill 3 Sep 26 Fixed Income United States 12.9 2 AVI Japan Discovery Fund* Financials Cayman 7.2 3 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp** Financials Luxembourg 5.9 4 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 2.7 5 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.7 6 Sanofi Health Care France 2.6 7 Diageo Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.4 8 Carlsberg Consumer Staples Denmark 2.4 9 Bakkafrost Consumer Staples Denmark 2.3 10 General Dynamics Industrials United States 2.3 11 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 2.2 12 Rheinmetall Industrials Germany 2.1 13 GQG Partners Inc. Financials United States 2.1 14 Nestle Consumer Staples Switzerland 2.0 15 Barr (AG) Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.0 16 Orange Communication Services France 1.9 17 Philips Health Care Netherlands 1.8 18 Jet2 Industrials United Kingdom 1.7 19 Cicor Technologies Technology Switzerland 1.7 20 Terveystalo Health Care Finland 1.5 21 ENI Energy Italy 1.5 22 Laboratorios Farmaceutico Health Care Spain 1.4 23 Qinetiq Industrials United Kingdom 1.4 24 TotalEnergies Energy France 1.3 25 RaySearch Laboratories Health Care Sweden 1.2 26 Bonesupport Holding Health Care Sweden 1.2 27 Origin Enterprises Materials Ireland 1.0 28 Katakura Industrials Japan 0.2 Total equity and bond investments 71.6 Stock index futures - short (8.0) Cash and other net assets 36.4 Net assets 100.0

* Participating Shares of CV5 SPC

**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 30 June 2026

% of Net Assets Europe ex UK 28.1 Americas: Direct equities 7.1 Americas: Private Equity Fund 5.9 United Kingdom 10.2 Japan 7.4 Asia Pacific ex Japan 0.0 Fixed Income 12.9 Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets 28.4 100.0

Sector Distribution as at 30 June 2026

% of Net Assets Financials: Japan Fund 7.2 Financials: Private Equity Fund 5.9 Financials: Direct Equities 2.1 Total Financials 15.2 Consumer Staples 13.8 Industrials 9.9 Health Care 9.7 Communication Services 4.6 Energy 2.8 Information Technology 1.7 Materials 1.0 Consumer Discretionary 0.0 Fixed Income 12.9 Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets 28.4 100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

9 July 2026