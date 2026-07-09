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PR Newswire
09.07.2026 13:30 Uhr
285 Leser
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Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2026

Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 09

Global Opportunities Trust plc('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 30 June 2026, the Net Assets of the Company were £116.1m.

Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2026

Rank

Company

Sector

Country of Incorporation

% of Net Assets

1

US T-Bill 3 Sep 26

Fixed Income

United States

12.9

2

AVI Japan Discovery Fund*

Financials

Cayman

7.2

3

Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**

Financials

Luxembourg

5.9

4

Verizon Communications

Communication Services

United States

2.7

5

Unilever

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

2.7

6

Sanofi

Health Care

France

2.6

7

Diageo

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

2.4

8

Carlsberg

Consumer Staples

Denmark

2.4

9

Bakkafrost

Consumer Staples

Denmark

2.3

10

General Dynamics

Industrials

United States

2.3

11

Dassault Aviation

Industrials

France

2.2

12

Rheinmetall

Industrials

Germany

2.1

13

GQG Partners Inc.

Financials

United States

2.1

14

Nestle

Consumer Staples

Switzerland

2.0

15

Barr (AG)

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

2.0

16

Orange

Communication Services

France

1.9

17

Philips

Health Care

Netherlands

1.8

18

Jet2

Industrials

United Kingdom

1.7

19

Cicor Technologies

Technology

Switzerland

1.7

20

Terveystalo

Health Care

Finland

1.5

21

ENI

Energy

Italy

1.5

22

Laboratorios Farmaceutico

Health Care

Spain

1.4

23

Qinetiq

Industrials

United Kingdom

1.4

24

TotalEnergies

Energy

France

1.3

25

RaySearch Laboratories

Health Care

Sweden

1.2

26

Bonesupport Holding

Health Care

Sweden

1.2

27

Origin Enterprises

Materials

Ireland

1.0

28

Katakura

Industrials

Japan

0.2

Total equity and bond investments

71.6

Stock index futures - short

(8.0)

Cash and other net assets

36.4

Net assets

100.0

* Participating Shares of CV5 SPC

**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 30 June 2026

% of Net Assets

Europe ex UK

28.1

Americas: Direct equities

7.1

Americas: Private Equity Fund

5.9

United Kingdom

10.2

Japan

7.4

Asia Pacific ex Japan

0.0

Fixed Income

12.9

Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets

28.4

100.0

Sector Distribution as at 30 June 2026

% of Net Assets

Financials: Japan Fund

7.2

Financials: Private Equity Fund

5.9

Financials: Direct Equities

2.1

Total Financials

15.2

Consumer Staples

13.8

Industrials

9.9

Health Care

9.7

Communication Services

4.6

Energy

2.8

Information Technology

1.7

Materials

1.0

Consumer Discretionary

0.0

Fixed Income

12.9

Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets

28.4

100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

9 July 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.