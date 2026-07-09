Italy's Ministry of Environment and Energy Security (MASE) has approved the list of applications admitted to the evaluation phase of a national incentive scheme supporting photovoltaic self-consumption projects developed by companies in the country's southern regions. According to the ministry's latest decree, 566 applications were submitted successfully, with a total requested incentive value of approximately €59 million ($67.4 million). The figure is significantly below the program's overall financial allocation of €262 million, leaving more than €200 million still available. The scheme ...

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