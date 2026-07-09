Aehr Test Systems: Aehr Receives Follow-On Production Order from Lead Silicon Photonics Customer for Fully Automated FOX-XP Wafer-Level Burn-In System

FREMONT, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a leading provider of test and burn-in solutions for semiconductor devices used in artificial intelligence (AI), silicon photonics, data center, automotive, and industrial applications, today announced it has received an additional follow-on production order from its lead silicon photonics customer for a fully automated FOX-XP wafer-level burn-in (WLBI) system. The system will support high-volume production burn-in of silicon photonics devices used in AI optical interconnect and hyperscale data center applications.

The order includes Aehr's turnkey FOX-XP multi-wafer WLBI system configured to test up to nine 300mm wafers in parallel together with the fully automated FOX WaferPak AutoAligner, enabling automated, high-volume production burn-in with hands-free operation when integrated with an automated wafer handler.

The customer is developing advanced silicon photonics devices used in next-generation optical interconnects and optical I/O architectures for hyperscale AI and cloud data centers and advanced packaging of AI processors and high-performance computing (HPC) devices. These silicon photonics devices enable dramatically higher bandwidth and lower power communication between AI processors, memory, switches, and networking equipment, addressing one of the industry's most significant bottlenecks as AI infrastructure continues to scale. Industry leaders across the AI ecosystem have increasingly identified silicon photonics and optical I/O as key enabling technologies for future AI clusters, rack-scale computing, and chip-to-chip communications to permanently replace copper interconnects that are approaching their practical performance and power limits.

This customer took delivery of its first FOX-XP with fully automated WaferPak Aligner production system in fiscal 2026. The system has now been successfully installed and demonstrated fully automated, hands-free operation integrated with the customer's automated wafer handling equipment and an automated guided vehicle for 300mm wafer FOUP movement. This represents an important production milestone as the customer ramps up manufacturing of its silicon photonics products.

"The successful installation and production qualification of our first fully-automated system with this customer represents another important milestone in our long-term relationship with them," said Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems. "Demonstrating fully hands-free production operation with our integrated FOX-XP platform and automated wafer handling validates not only our technology, but also our ability to support customers as they transition from engineering qualification into high-volume manufacturing.

"We are very pleased to receive this additional follow-on production order early in our new fiscal year. We believe this order reflects the customer's continued confidence in Aehr's FOX-XP platform and represents an encouraging start to fiscal 2027. As AI infrastructure evolves toward optical interconnects and optical I/O, we believe Aehr is well-positioned to support customers that require cost-effective, high-throughput WLBI and stabilization."

Demand for silicon photonics continues to accelerate as hyperscale AI infrastructure expands. Major technology companies and AI infrastructure providers are increasingly adopting optical interconnect technologies to overcome the bandwidth, latency, and power limitations of traditional electrical interconnects. Industry forecasts anticipate significant growth in silicon photonics deployments over the coming years as optical communication moves closer to AI processors and ultimately onto processor packages through optical I/O architectures.

Aehr's FOX-XP platform is designed for high-power wafer-level test and burn-in of advanced semiconductor devices, including silicon photonics integrated circuits, AI processors, power semiconductors, memory devices, sensors, and other leading-edge semiconductor technologies. The FOX-XP system enables parallel burn-in and test of up to nine wafers simultaneously and, when combined with the FOX WaferPak AutoAligner, provides a fully automated production solution that significantly reduces handling time while improving throughput, repeatability, and manufacturing efficiency. The platform utilizes Aehr's proprietary FOX WaferPak Contactors, allowing full-wafer electrical contact and burn-in before singulation to identify infant mortality failures, improve long-term reliability, and lower overall manufacturing costs.

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a leading provider of test solutions for testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer-level, singulated die, and package-level form, and has installed thousands of systems worldwide. Increasing quality, reliability, safety, and security needs of semiconductors used across multiple applications, including advanced artificial intelligence (AI) processors, silicon photonics, data and telecommunications infrastructure, electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar and wind power, computing, and solid-state memory and storage are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr's products and solutions. Aehr has developed and introduced several innovative products including the FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full-wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize a wide range of devices such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets, and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The FOX WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full-wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. The FOX DiePak Carrier allows testing, burning in, and stabilization of singulated bare die and modules up to 1024 devices in parallel per DiePak on the FOX-NP and FOX-XP systems up to nine DiePaks at a time. Acquired through its acquisition of Incal Technology, Inc., Aehr's new line of high-power package-level reliability/burn-in test solutions for AI semiconductor manufacturers, including its ultra-high-power Sonoma family of test solutions for AI accelerators, GPUs, and high-performance computing (HPC) processors, position Aehr within the rapidly growing AI market as a turnkey provider of reliability and testing that span from engineering to high volume production. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Aehr's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "going to," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Aehr's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future requirements and orders of Aehr's new and existing customers; Aehr's ability to receive orders and generate revenue in the future, as well as Aehr's beliefs regarding the factors impacting the foregoing, including the growth of the markets referred to herein; Aehr's ability to integrate Incal efficiently; and the timing and extent to which the acquisition is accretive. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Aehr's recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Aehr disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

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Aehr Test Systems PondelWilkinson, Inc. Vernon Rogers Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers EVP of Sales & Marketing Analyst/Investor Contact vrogers@aehr.com tkehrli@pondel.com jbyers@pondel.com

SOURCE: Aehr Test Systems

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