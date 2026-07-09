Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Galiano Gold Inc. (TSX: GAU) (NYSE American: GAU) ("Galiano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will release its second quarter ("Q2") 2026 financial and operational results after market close on August 6, 2026.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review and discuss the Q2 results on Friday, August 7, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Pacific Time).

Conference Call Details Date: August 7, 2026 Time: 10:30am ET (7:30am PT) Dial In: 1-647-932-3411 Toll-Free: 1-800-715-9871 Conference ID: 9798035 Webcast: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14753

The webcast can also be accessed through the Investor Relations - Events section of Galiano's website at www.galianogold.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the conclusion of the conference call.

About Galiano Gold Inc.

Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of value creation for all stakeholders through production, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The Company owns the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. Galiano is committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and the health and safety of its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit www.galianogold.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304522

Source: Galiano Gold Inc.