Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: KLDCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the maiden diamond drill program at the Western Wabigoon Project (the "Project"), located in northwestern Ontario and held under an option agreement with a subsidiary of Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra").

2026 Summer Drilling Program

The maiden diamond drill program at Western Wabigoon comprised 4,089 metres across nine drill holes testing the W2 target area. The program was designed to test a coherent, 3-kilometre-long gold-in-till and heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) gold grain anomaly. This anomaly encompasses numerous multi-gram-per-tonne gold (Au) showings identified through historical trenching and shallow drilling within the area historically referred to as the Sorry Mac Trend.

Drilling confirmed the presence of north-northeast- and northeast-trending shear zones, interpreted to intersect along the W2 target area. Multiple alteration and sulphide mineralisation assemblages were logged along the entire tested strike length of the W2 target, remaining open towards the north and southwest. Localised visible gold (VG) was also observed in drill hole 26DFDD005 to the southwest, further suggesting the potential to extend the mineralising system towards the southwest.

Figure 1. Plan map of the W2 target area with drill hole locations and gold grain counts from HMC till sampling





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Dominant lithologies intersected during the program consist of interbedded mafic volcanic flows (massive and pillowed) with mafic to intermediate tuffs and volcaniclastic rocks, crosscut by later magnetite-bearing gabbroic and ultramafic intrusions. In the northern portion of the drill area, felsic volcanic flows were intersected, along with a 173-metre-thick sericitized granodiorite intrusion in drill hole 26DFDD004.

Styles of mineralisation intersected in drilling include:

VG-bearing smoky quartz vein associated with pyrite-pyrrhotite (trace to 3%) and chlorite-calcite alteration within gabbro, observed in drill hole 26DFDD005.

Shear-hosted arsenopyrite-pyrite (trace to 10%) associated with strong sericite-silica-fuchsite-Fe-carbonate alteration was intersected in multiple drill holes (26DFDD002, 26DFDD006, 26DFDD007, and 26DFDD008).

Semi-massive to massive pyrrhotite-pyrite ± chalcopyrite ± sphalerite hosted within mafic volcanic flows was intersected predominantly in the southwestern portion of the drill area (26DFDD003 and 26DFDD005).

Intrusion-hosted disseminated arsenopyrite-pyrite (trace to 1%) was intersected within a previously unmapped sericitized granodiorite intrusion in the northeastern portion of the drilled area, including 26DFDD001 (26 m thick), 26DFDD004 (173 m thick), and 26DFDD009 (122 m thick).

Figure 2. Visible gold observed at 126.7m in 26DFDD005 hosted on the margin of a smoky quartz vein associated with chlorite-calcite alteration and pyrite mineralisation (centimetre scale card for reference)





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Although favorable alteration, mineralisation and localised visible gold have been observed within the drill core, its presence does not necessarily indicate economically significant grades, and assay results are required to assess its significance.

2026 Summer Exploration Program

In addition to the drilling program, heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) sampling and geological mapping were completed during the exploration campaign. A total of 157 HMC samples were collected across secondary target areas within the Project. Geological mapping confirmed historical surface exposures of mineralisation within the drill area. Stockwork quartz veining hosted within strongly sericitized, silicified, Fe-carbonate-altered volcanic rocks, associated with arsenopyrite-pyrite ± chalcopyrite mineralisation, was identified in multiple outcrops across the W2 target.

W2 Target (Sorry Mac Trend)

Large-scale systematic geochemical surveys completed between 2024 and 2025 have defined W2 as the priority target within an approximately 19-kilometre gold-in-till, and HMC gold grain trend along the major Manitou-Dinorwic Deformation Zone (see press release dated December 2, 2025). The underlying geology is characterised by northeast and north-northeast-trending structural lineaments associated with interpreted fold interference patterns within mafic-intermediate volcanic stratigraphy adjacent to the Bretz Lake felsic pluton. Bedrock gold mineralisation is associated with strong deformation, silica-sericite-Fe-carbonate alteration, quartz-Fe-carbonate-arsenopyrite-pyrite veining and stockwork, and disseminated sulphide mineralisation. Surface work completed by Kenorland has confirmed gold mineralisation with rock samples assaying up to 7.75 g/t Au. This work has significantly expanded the footprint beyond the limited historical trenching and shallow drilling along the Sorry Mac Trend, highlighting the potential for new discoveries through systematic drilling.

Figure 3. Simplified regional geology with significant gold deposits and Western Wabigoon Project location





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Next Steps

Assay results from the summer drilling campaign at Western Wabigoon are expected by mid- to late Q3. Following review and interpretation of the results, the Company and Centerra will determine the next steps for the Project.

About Western Wabigoon Project

The Western Wabigoon Project is situated within the Western Wabigoon Subprovince and covers key intersections of major deformation zones within the Archean greenstone belt. In the northern portion of the property, the Pipestone-Cameron Deformation Zone (PCdz) intersects both the Manitou-Dinorwic Deformation Zone (MDdz) and the Helena-Pipestone Deformation Zone (HPdz). The PCdz hosts the Cameron orogenic gold deposit 30 km to the northwest of the property boundary, while the HPdz hosts the Rainy River deposit 50 km to the southwest. These high-strain structural corridors also host numerous gold showings associated with quartz-Fe-carbonate veins, altered shear zones, and porphyry dykes.

The Project is held under an earn-in agreement with a subsidiary of Centerra (see press release dated June 25, 2025), whereby Centerra can earn up to a 70% interest in the Project by funding staged exploration and delivering a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). Upon earn-in, a joint venture will be formed, with Kenorland retaining the right to a carried interest through to completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS), after which both parties will contribute pro-rata to development.

Kenorland also retains a 2% NSR royalty over the claims of the Project.

Qualified Person

Mr. Janek Wozniewski, B.Sc., P.Geo. (EGBC #172781, APEGS #77522, EGMB #48045, PGO #3824), Vice President of Operations at Kenorland, a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) is a well-financed mineral exploration company focused on project generation and early-stage exploration in North America. Kenorland's exploration strategy is to advance greenfields projects through systematic, property-wide, phased exploration surveys financed primarily through exploration partnerships including option to joint venture agreements. Kenorland holds a 4% net smelter return royalty on the Frotet Project in Quebec, which is owned by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. The Frotet Project hosts the Regnault gold system, a greenfields discovery made by Kenorland and Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. in 2020, which contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 14.5 Mt at 5.47 g/t Au for 2.55 Moz of gold. Kenorland is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.kenorlandminerals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Kenorland Minerals Ltd.