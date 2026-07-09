Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.: Hillcrest Energy Technologies Signs Letter of Intent with Equipmake to Integrate ZVS Technology into Electric Powertrain Platform

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (CSE:HEAT)(OTCQB:HLRTF)(FRA:7HI) ("Hillcrest" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Equipmake plc ("Equipmake"), a UK-based developer and manufacturer of high-performance electric motors and inverters for e-mobility applications. The LOI establishes a framework for a joint development program under which the parties would work together to integrate Hillcrest's proprietary Zero Voltage Switching ("ZVS") inverter technology into a defined Equipmake powertrain product line.

An Established Platform, Proven Channels

Equipmake is an established developer and manufacturer of high-performance powertrain systems with a strong commercial track record, products deployed across automotive, commercial vehicle, bus, aerospace, and marine applications, and existing OEM relationships in the product area targeted by this collaboration. A successful ZVS integration, if validated through the joint development program, would be positioned to reach an established customer base through channels that Equipmake has already built and may be able to expand, reducing the time and friction of independent market entry.

The program would bring together Equipmake's deep domain expertise and platform knowledge with Hillcrest's ZVS technology and full-stack co-design capability across hardware, controls firmware, and thermal management - supported by development partner Systematec GmbH, which contributes over 25 years of combined HEV/EV powertrain development experience.

Hillcrest ZVS Technology: Independently Validated Performance

Hillcrest's ZVS technology has been independently validated through testing at the facilities of global automotive OEMs and Tier One suppliers. That testing confirmed 99.7% peak inverter efficiency and system-level efficiency gains of up to 6% at various low-power operating points.1 Separately, EMC chamber testing conducted at a certified external laboratory selected by a European automotive OEM confirmed that Hillcrest's ZVS traction inverter delivers substantially lower electromagnetic interference (EMI) than conventional inverters, with results suggesting meaningful system-level cost savings.2

Management Commentary

"Our ZVS traction technology has been independently validated at global automotive OEM and Tier One supplier facilities. The focus now is on accelerating the path to commercial deployment, and Equipmake is exactly the kind of partner that helps us do that. They bring a validated powertrain platform, established OEM relationships, and a commercial track record across multiple vehicle classes. If we can successfully validate ZVS integration within the defined product line through this program, we would be positioned to deploy through channels that Equipmake has already built - avoiding the time and friction of establishing that market access independently."

- Don Currie, CEO, Hillcrest Energy Technologies

"At Equipmake, we are always looking for technologies that have the potential to take the performance of our products to the next level for our customers. Hillcrest's ZVS technology has characteristics we believe are worth exploring through a structured joint development program. We look forward to working with the Hillcrest team to assess what this integration could deliver."

- Ian Foley, Founder and CEO, Equipmake

Terms of the Letter of Intent

The LOI, signed July 7, 2026, contemplates a jointly funded, milestone-gated development program in which Hillcrest would integrate its ZVS technology into a defined Equipmake powertrain product line, with both parties contributing engineering resources and funding on terms to be agreed. Both Hillcrest and Equipmake would also seek supplementary funding from strategic third-party sources. The parties anticipate a program duration of up to 24 months from execution of a definitive joint development agreement.

Under the framework contemplated by the LOI:

Hillcrest would retain ownership of its ZVS technology, and all related improvements developed during the program; each party retains its respective pre-existing intellectual property

Upon execution of a definitive joint development agreement, Hillcrest would grant Equipmake exclusive rights to use ZVS technology within the defined product scope for the duration of the program, with Hillcrest retaining full rights in all other applications

In recognition of Equipmake's contribution to the program, the parties have agreed in principle that Equipmake would receive preferred licensing terms upon commercialization, the specifics of which remain subject to negotiation

Upon successful completion of the initial program, the parties may, at their discretion, consider whether an expanded collaboration is warranted

The LOI is non-binding and does not give rise to any legal obligation to conclude a definitive joint development agreement. All commercial terms remain subject to negotiation, and any binding contractual relationship would arise exclusively through execution of a definitive joint development agreement. The parties have agreed to use commercially reasonable efforts to execute a definitive agreement within 90 days of the date of the LOI. There is no assurance that the definitive agreement will be executed within the contemplated timeframe, or at all, or that the joint development program, if initiated, will be completed successfully.

RSU Grant

The Company also announces the grant of 117,647 restricted share units ("RSUs") to a consultant of the Company, pursuant to the Company's restricted share unit plan. The RSUs vest immediately and expire three years from the date of grant.

About Equipmake plc

Equipmake is a UK-based developer and manufacturer of electric motors, inverters, and powertrain systems for electric vehicles, with products deployed across bus, automotive, commercial vehicle, aerospace, and marine applications. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Norwich, England, Equipmake is listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange. The company was founded by Ian Foley, an engineer whose career spans active suspension development at Lotus Engineering, R&D leadership at Team Lotus F1, endurance racing, and the founding of Williams Hybrid Power, a high-speed flywheel energy storage company subsequently acquired by GKN.

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (CSE:HEAT)(OTCQB:HLRTF)(FRA:7HI) is a Canadian clean technology company developing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation energy applications, including AI data centers, energy storage, microgrids, and electric-vehicle powertrains. The Company's proprietary Zero Voltage Switching (ZVS) technology has been independently validated at the facilities of global automotive OEMs and Tier One suppliers. For more information: https://hillcrestenergy.tech/

1 Hillcrest Energy Technologies, "Hillcrest Energy Technologies Wraps Up 2024 Demonstrations with Industry-Leading Results," news release, December 16, 2024.

2 Hillcrest Energy Technologies, "Hillcrest Achieves Breakthrough in EMC Chamber Testing with European Automotive OEM," news release, March 4, 2024.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations

Don Currie

info@hillcrestenergy.tech

O: +1 604-609-0006

Toll-free: 1-855-609-0006

Public Relations

Jamie L. Hogue

jhogue@hillcrestenergy.tech

O: +1 602-793-9481

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "intends," "is expected," "potential," "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "should," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release. The forward-looking information reflects our current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these assumptions will prove correct. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are advised to consider the risk factors under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's MD&A for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, available at https://www.sedarplus.ca/ for a discussion of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

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SOURCE: Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hillcrest-energy-technologies-signs-letter-of-intent-with-equipma-1188306