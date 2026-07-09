New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - VettaFi, a TMX company, and Defiance Analytics today announced a strategic partnership that pairs VettaFi's advisor behavioral analytics with Defiance Analytics' email campaign services, giving asset managers a more targeted way to reach financial advisors.

Under the partnership, VettaFi's behavioral data identifies the advisors showing the highest intent around a given strategy, and Defiance designs, delivers, and manages targeted email campaigns to reach them. The combined offering spans campaign creation, delivery, engagement tracking, and reporting, and is flexible to fit a range of client goals and budgets.

"Asset managers operate in an ultra-competitive market where reaching the right investor at the right time is paramount," said Mitchell Home, Head of Digital Products, VettaFi. "This partnership combines VettaFi's data-driven behavioral analytics with Defiance's email campaign platform, providing clients with an efficient digital distribution tool to engage high-intent advisors and accelerate their growth."

"Asset managers don't have a reach problem, they have a relevance problem. By building our email campaigns on VettaFi's behavioral intelligence, we put the right message in front of the advisors who are actively showing interest, transforming a traditional mass-outreach method into a highly targeted, data-driven strategy," said Jacob Ingram, Founder and CEO of Defiance Analytics.

Through the partnership, clients gain access to an integrated email workflow that includes recurring campaign creation and delivery, advisor engagement tracking, and performance reporting, informed by VettaFi's behavioral data.

The offering is available to clients under a VettaFi client agreement. Additional details are available from VettaFi and Defiance Analytics.

About VettaFi

VettaFi is a differentiated index provider, helping asset managers across the globe build and grow their product suites. With an industry-leading index platform, it partners with issuers to develop innovative investment solutions and bring them to market. Beyond that, its modern distribution solutions help clients scale products and achieve success.

For more information, please visit: www.VettaFi.com

VettaFi LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of TMX Group Limited (TMX Group). For more information about TMX Group, please visit: www.tmx.com

About Defiance Analytics

Defiance Analytics is a marketing technology and distribution intelligence firm for asset managers. Its work has supported the marketing of more than 250 funds, facilitating more than $30 billion in assets. Defiance helps asset managers reach high-intent advisors through targeted, data-driven email campaigns and outreach. Learn more at defianceanalytics.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304436

Source: VettaFi