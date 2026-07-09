Ukraine's National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (NEURC) has approved new feed-in tariffs (FiT) for solar installations belonging to households, small businesses and energy cooperatives. The FiT, known in Ukraine as the green tariff, is a guaranteed state payment available to households and businesses that sell surplus electricity from their renewable energy installations back to the national power grid. The new tariff for residential solar installations, which must not exceed 30 kW in capacity, is set at UAH 6.13 ($0.14)/kWh, replacing the previous rate of UAH ...

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