A unique agrivoltaic system has been inaugurated in Donnerskirchen, in Austria's Burgenland region. The 6.6 MW agrivoltaic installation uses single-axis trackers and supplies the electricity it generates directly to the country's 16.7 Hz railway power grid. Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) receives solar power directly through its railway electricity network, while Esterhazy Betriebe AG continues organic farming operations on the site. Local energy company Burgenland Energie was also involved in developing the project. According to ÖBB, the installation is Austria's first tracking agrivoltaic ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...