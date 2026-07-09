Together, Assent and IPOINT combine AI, data and lifecycle expertise to give manufacturers and distributors a faster, more complete picture of their products, from what's in them to the impact they have on the world. The combination accelerates the trusted product data foundation manufacturers need for Digital Product Passports and the regulatory requirements ahead.

Assent Inc. (Assent), the global leader in product compliance and supply chain sustainability management headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, today completed its acquisition of IPOINT, headquartered in Reutlingen, Germany. IPOINT is a product compliance and sustainability software provider with expertise in the automotive industry, lifecycle assessment (LCA) and product stewardship. The acquisition, the first in company history, marks a significant step in Assent's strategy to expand beyond supply chain compliance and deliver comprehensive product lifecycle intelligence, helping manufacturers manage evolving product requirements, sustainability performance, and regulatory obligations from design through end of life.

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Through this acquisition, Assent and IPOINT combine AI, data and lifecycle expertise to give manufacturers and distributors a faster, more complete picture of their products, from what's in them to the impact they have on the world.

Manufacturers and distributors face growing pressure to understand, manage, and demonstrate compliance and sustainability at the product level, not just the supplier level. Regulations, including Battery Passports and the EU Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation, are raising that bar significantly. IPOINT's base in Europe, and focused expertise in the automotive sector will enrich Assent's existing parts network and accelerate expansion in the U.S. and European automotive markets.

By bringing together Assent's supply chain and product compliance expertise with IPOINT's lifecycle assessment and material intelligence capabilities, the combined company gives manufacturers and distributors a more complete picture of their products and builds the trusted product data foundation required for Digital Product Passports and the next generation of global product regulation. Perhaps most compelling, the combined data network enhances how Assent enables customers to apply AI to get answers about their products and suppliers faster something a manufacturer or distributor cannot replicate in-house.

"Our customers need to understand their products at every level, from what goes into them across their supply chains to their full environmental impact across their lifecycle," said Michael Southworth, CEO of Assent. "Until now, getting that complete picture required piecing together data from multiple systems. By combining Assent's supply chain compliance and product compliance capabilities with IPOINT's material intelligence and lifecycle assessment expertise, and applying AI across that combined data, we can give manufacturers and distributors a faster, unified view on a single platform from what's in their products to the impact they have on the world. That's a meaningful step forward, and it builds the product data foundation our customers will need for Digital Product Passports and everything that comes next."

"For more than two decades, IPOINT has helped the world's most demanding manufacturers manage the compliance and sustainability of their products, from material declarations to lifecycle assessment to product carbon footprint," said Peter Schmidt, CEO of IPOINT. "We built that expertise because we believed that understanding what's in a product, and what impact it has, would become central to how manufacturers compete and comply globally. Joining Assent means our combined data and AI capabilities can deliver those answers to customers even faster, and gives our customers access to a global supply chain compliance platform and supplier network that makes everything we've built more powerful. I'm proud of what our team has accomplished, and I'm excited about what we'll build together."

What this means for customers

Customers of both companies will continue to receive uninterrupted service and support. As integration progresses, Assent customers will gain access to IPOINT's material product compliance, lifecycle assessment, and product carbon footprint capabilities, and IPOINT customers will gain access to Assent's supply chain compliance solutions, global supplier network, and regulatory expertise. Combining these capabilities and the data behind them means customers will be able to answer product compliance and sustainability questions faster and with more confidence, rather than assembling that picture across separate systems. Both teams will communicate roadmap details directly as they are confirmed.

EU and Automotive

IPOINT has been a trusted partner to the majority of global Automotive OEMs and their suppliers, as well as European manufacturers for two decades, with depth in material product compliance, IMDS and automotive-specific requirements, and lifecycle assessment. Assent has been expanding its European presence with a dedicated regional team and growing customer base. The combination accelerates Assent's ability to serve European customers with local expertise and a global platform, and gives North American automotive manufacturers and distributors access to IPOINT's deep sector knowledge.

About Assent

Assent is the global leader in supply chain sustainability management and product compliance, helping manufacturers and distributors stay ahead of the world's toughest compliance, sustainability, and market access requirements. Built on the industry's largest supply chain data network, Assent delivers AI-native compliance intelligence, deep regulatory expertise, and supplier engagement at scale, spanning product compliance, responsible sourcing, PFAS reporting, trade compliance, and sustainability programs. The acquisition of IPOINT strengthens that platform with lifecycle assessment, product carbon footprint, and product stewardship, giving manufacturers and distributors one unified view of their products from source to end of life. Assent is a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at www.assent.com.

About IPOINT

IPOINT, now part of Assent, is a leading provider of product sustainability intelligence, helping manufacturers and distributors collect, analyze, and report the data needed to assess the environmental, social, and economic impacts of their products and supply chains. Through its software solutions, IPOINT supports enterprises in managing compliance, risk, and sustainability across the full product lifecycle, giving companies the transparency needed to make better decisions and bring compliant, sustainable products to market. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Reutlingen, Germany, IPOINT serves customers across the automotive, electronics, and manufacturing sectors. As part of Assent, IPOINT's customers now also gain access to a global supply chain compliance platform and supplier network.

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Contacts:

Media Contact: Irisa Chan, irisa.chan@assent.com, 647-989-3298