GSA announces the formation of a dedicated Investor Solutions division to lead its capital investment strategies and global client relationships

Paddy Allen joins the GSA Executive Leadership Team to head the newly formed Investor Solutions division and deepen global relationships

A new era in the firm's strategy and long-term growth plans across the global student living sector

Global Student Accommodation ("GSA"), the global leader and specialist in student housing, announces the establishment of its Investor Solutions division, a dedicated capital raising team that formalizes the organization's approach across global markets.

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Paddy Allen, Global Head of Investor Solutions, GSA

Paddy Allen joins the GSA Executive Leadership Team as Global Head of Investor Solutions. He will be responsible for all new capital-raising initiatives, from building global long-term client relationships to new product formation, overseeing strategic development and client servicing across GSA's investment vehicles globally.

GSA is the only truly dedicated global investor, developer and asset manager in student housing. Having spent the past 35 years specializing in Purpose Built Student Accommodation ("PBSA"), GSA has deep sector knowledge and extensive experience partnering with the world's leading institutional investors, positioning it well to execute this strategy on a global scale.

As the sector has matured, student housing has moved from an opportunistic, early-stage alternative to a value-add growth story, and now toward a core offering with investors able to access stable, long-duration income. Structural undersupply, non-cyclical demand, and increasingly professionalized operating platforms have supported growing institutional investor confidence.

The creation of an Investor Solutions division marks a new era in GSA's capital formation strategy and long-term investment horizon. The division will draw on the full depth and breadth of GSA's experience, institutional relationships, and market intelligence across the broader Dot Group to provide capital solutions that will support scalable growth for the company and offer a variety of products to clients.

This strategy is in addition to and complements the existing diversified global student housing vehicles offered by GSA. It is an approach consistent with GSA's longstanding commitment to innovation and market leadership and comes at a time when GSA is on the brink of closing key partnerships underpinned by a strong pipeline of investments across Europe and U.S.

Nick Porter, CEO and Founder, The Dot Group, GSA

"GSA has been a long-term steward of capital, bringing world-class investors into the sector over the past three decades. We have a deep understanding of building and managing global client relationships and an extensive track record across the industry. This strategy is a natural next step to elevate GSA's approach to raising capital across a range of investment solutions.

I am delighted Paddy Allen will be leading our Investor Solutions division, which will be beneficial in strengthening client relationships and expanding our product offering across investment strategies. Paddy brings a breadth of experience with an extensive background in real estate, including his recent role as CEO of Kinetic Capital."

Paddy Allen, Global Head of Investor Solutions, GSA

"Having spent my career working closely with institutional capital, I've seen first-hand how much investor expectations in this sector have matured and where the market is headed. Our dedicated Investor Solutions division will be entirely focused on building relationships, establishing institutional vehicles, and offering solutions across the investment spectrum for our global clients."

About Global Student Accommodation

Global Student Accommodation (GSA) is a leader in real estate asset management within the student housing sector. GSA has an unrivaled international presence, which stretches across 11 countries with assets in over 80 of the world's leading educational cities. It manages $8 billion AUM and has flagship offices in New York and London.

GSA is part of The Dot Group ("Dot"), the global leader in student living. Dot invests, develops, owns, manages and digitally connects students worldwide and is here to shape a better future for students. Since creating a new vision for student living over 35 years ago, Dot has been continuously evolving through its pioneering, purposeful and positive approach.

For further information please visit:www.gsagroup.com

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