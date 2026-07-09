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PR Newswire
09.07.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Regent Hong Kong Named Hong Kong's Best Hotel in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2026

This accolade follows the hotel's earlier recognition as the #1 Best Hotel in Hong Kong at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, affirming its position as the city's leading luxury hotel in Hong Kong across both of Travel + Leisure's flagship programmes this year.

This year's honours for Regent Hong Kong also include placement on the Travel + Leisure 500 Best Hotels in the World and recognition among China's Top 100 Hotels in the Travel + Leisure China Travel Awards, collectively reinforcing its status as one of the most distinguished luxury hotels in Asia and globally.

"What moves us most about this recognition is who it comes from - the travellers themselves," said Michel Chertouh, Managing Director of Regent Hong Kong. "To be chosen by the readers and guests who know us best is a true honour. Hong Kong moves at a remarkable pace, yet our guests have chosen something rarer - a quietly luxurious haven above the harbour, where the notion of a Personal Haven is not an idea, but a feeling; lived, savoured, and remembered long after the view has faded."

Harbourfront Icon for the Quietly Luxurious Traveller

Regent Hong Kong's appeal lies in its seamless blend of contemporary serenity, cinematic design language, and a distinctly Hong Kong sense of place. The hotel's defining pillars - Harbour, Cinema, and Culture - shape the guest experience in ways both visible and deeply felt, whether through iconic views of Victoria Harbour, film-inspired visual storytelling, or culturally rooted programmes created with intention.

Room reservations are available via our hotel's website https://hongkong.regenthotels.com/ or via the IHG One Rewards App and WeChat Mini-programme. For more information or to make reservations, please contact us at +852 2313 2333 or email reservations.regenthk@ihg.com.

High-resolution images of rooms and suites: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjAqESF

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/regent-hong-kong-named-hong-kongs-best-hotel-in-the-travel--leisure-worlds-best-awards-2026-302821446.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.