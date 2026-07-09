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PR Newswire
09.07.2026 14:06 Uhr
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Abacum Achieves "Built for NetSuite" Status

New SuiteApp for financial planning and analysis meets Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform development standards and best practices

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacum, an AI-native financial planning and analysis (FP&A) platform, today announced that its SuiteApp has achieved the 'Built for NetSuite' status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps organizations further streamline financial workflows and simplify planning processes.

"Achieving Built for NetSuite status is a major milestone for Abacum," said Julio Martínez, CEO and co-founder, Abacum. "Finance teams need AI tools that can integrate with existing workflows and accelerate processes. With this SuiteApp, businesses can connect NetSuite and Abacum to further reduce manual data integration, unlock real-time insights, and make faster, smarter decisions."

By combining the power of NetSuite's leading AI cloud ERP system with Abacum's AI planning capabilities, the Abacum SuiteApp provides an integrated planning experience that helps finance teams further improve the speed and accuracy of budgeting, forecasting, and scenario analysis processes. Building upon NetSuite's financial management capabilities, the SuiteApp synchronizes NetSuite data to further streamline planning and reporting, automate forecasting and scenario analysis, and increase visibility into planning and performance across finance, revenue, and operations teams.

"Finance teams need integrated data to power AI tools effectively," said Scott Derksen, vice president, Partnerships and Business Development, Oracle NetSuite. "This new SuiteApp extends our robust solution for financial management and helps NetSuite customers connect data and AI-powered workflows in a trusted, flexible way to support faster and more efficient financial planning processes."

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides the information, resources, and methodology required to help partners verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like Abacum, have been built to meet these standards.

For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite. For more information about the Abacum SuiteApp, please visit www.suiteapp.com.

About SuiteCloud
NetSuite SuiteCloud is a cloud-based platform for extending and customizing NetSuite that enables organizations to adapt NetSuite to their unique business needs. The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is NetSuite's developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) that build apps based on SuiteCloud standards. These SuiteApps extend the power of the suite with industry-specific enhancements, regulatory capabilities, intelligent automation, and AI-driven insights. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, NetSuite's online marketplace for SuiteCloud-built applications. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit netsuite.com/portal/developers.

About Abacum
Abacum is an AI-native financial planning and analysis platform that empowers modern finance teams to plan, forecast, and report with speed and confidence. Trusted by finance leaders at fast-growing companies, Abacum replaces manual spreadsheets and legacy tools with a connected, intelligent planning experience. For more information, visit www.abacum.ai.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Media Contact
Connor Mitchell
connor@mitchell-communications.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3004954/Abacum_logo_color_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/abacum-achieves-built-for-netsuite-status-302821459.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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