DJI Puts Drones to the Test on the World's Highest Peak, Advancing Critical High-Altitude Delivery, Mapping, and Climate Research Applications

In support of the scientific community, DJI tested its first eVTOL delivery drone, DJI EV50, to conduct fine-scale observations of atmospheric pollutants in the ultra-high-altitude troposphere. Over 12 days, ozone-measuring equipment from the College of Environmental Sciences and Engineering at Peking University was transported 12 times from the mountaineering base camp in the Qomolangma National Nature Reserve. Spiral ascents and reciprocating flight patterns were performed to navigate the complex winds and harsh flying conditions. The most successful flight reached a maximum flight altitude of 8,861 m with a maximum continuous climb of 3,730 m. This operation also marked the first time the university's researchers used drones to conduct high-altitude troposphere observations for related atmospheric research.

Making the Future of Mountaineering Safer

For 20 years, DJI has driven innovation in drone technology - from pioneering the modern camera drone to developing tools now used in agriculture, infrastructure, and public safety around the world. In 2026, we took our technology to the highest peak - not for a record, but to protect our planet. DJI remains committed to working with local partners, mountaineering communities, and scientists to push the boundaries of what drone technology can do even in such extreme environments, in service of applications that support research, sustainability, and safety.

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DJI FlyCart 100 is available for purchase through authorized DJI Delivery dealers. Learn more: https://www.dji.com/flycart-100

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About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

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