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WKN: A412AM | ISIN: INE093A01041 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
09.07.2026 14:04 Uhr
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Hexaware Technologies Ltd: Hexaware Names Srinivasan Panchapakesan Chief Platform Officer

A new charter unifies Hexaware's platform portfolio for the agentic AI era

MUMBAI, India and ISELIN, N.J. and LONDON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of IT solutions and services, today announced the appointment of Srinivasan Panchapakesan as President and Chief Platform Officer, a newly created role, effective immediately.

Srinivasan will lead the development, integration, and scaling of Hexaware's platform portfolio, which includes Amaze® for cloud modernization, RapidX® for AI-accelerated software engineering, Tensai® for agentic IT operations, and Agentverse for enterprise AI agents. He will also deepen the company's work with its AI ecosystem partners across the AI-native software development lifecycle. Additionally, he will oversee the roadmap, governance, and enterprise-scale adoption of Hexaware's unified platform portfolio.

The role strengthens Hexaware's platform-led strategy at a time when enterprises want to move AI beyond isolated pilots and into everyday production use. Rather than separate products, the portfolio is being consolidated under a single shared foundation of AI-native services that clients can adopt as one route to modernization. Under Srinivasan's leadership, the platforms will work together as a connected system instead of operating than in silos, running on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud alongside hyperscaler services.

Srinivasan brings more than 35 years of industry experience, including over 27 years at Hexaware across platform engineering, delivery, and complex program execution. He most recently served as Senior Corporate Vice President & Global Delivery Head for Digital & Software. He is one of the principal architects, with his team, behind Amaze® and RapidX®, which anchor Hexaware's platform-led services strategy. He has led some of the company's most complex engagements across banking, insurance, life sciences, and manufacturing, backed by 200+ certifications and published thought leadership on platform strategy and AI-native delivery.

"Platforms are central to how we will serve enterprise clients over the next decade, and this role reflects that priority," said R. Srikrishna, CEO and Executive Director, Hexaware. "Srinivasan has the technical depth and the client understanding to lead it, and I have every confidence in what he will build."

"Every enterprise is asking the same question right now. How do we move from AI pilots to AI that is grounded in our own code, our own data, and our own decisions?" said Srinivasan Panchapakesan, President and Chief Platform Officer, Hexaware. "When strong platforms grow in silos, their value fragments instead of reinforcing each other. Bringing them onto one foundation closes that gap for us and for our clients, so every platform and every engagement draws on the same knowledge and AI-native services, and clients get auditable, agentic AI they can trust in production."

The charter is designed to remove the friction that slows modernization and to close the gap between where enterprises are today and where they want to be.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd

© 2026 PR Newswire
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