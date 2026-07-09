American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Begins Operations at New North Texas Engineering Facility, Expands Patent Portfolio, and Advances Toward Texatron Fusion Engine Testing Program

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) ("American Fusion" or the "Company"), a company developing advanced fusion energy technologies, including its Texatron Fusion Engine platform, today announced another milestone in the Company's continued development with the relocation to its new temporary North Texas engineering facility as the build-out of its permanent engineering, assembly, and laboratory headquarters continues nearby.

The relocation marks the first phase of the Company's transition from Midland, Texas to the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, where American Fusion believes it will benefit from expanded engineering resources, access to a highly skilled technical workforce, major transportation infrastructure, and proximity to leading universities, national laboratories, aerospace companies, and defense contractors.

The Company expects construction of its permanent engineering headquarters, fabrication shop, and research laboratory to be completed within the coming weeks, at which time all engineering, laboratory, testing, assembly and administrative operations are expected to be consolidated into a single integrated facility.

Preparations for the Company's upcoming Texatron Fusion Engine testing program are already well underway, with procurement of specialized equipment, laboratory systems, instrumentation, diagnostic equipment, fabrication materials, and testing hardware nearing completion.

A New Chapter for American Fusion

American Fusion believes the relocation represents an important step in transitioning from technology development toward an expanded engineering, assembly and testing program.

"Today represents an exciting milestone for American Fusion," said Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of American Fusion. "Moving our engineering organization into North Texas begins the next chapter in our Company's development. As we complete construction of our permanent engineering, assembly, and laboratory facility, we expect to bring our scientists, engineers, fabrication personnel, and administration team together under one roof. This integrated environment should streamline operations, improve collaboration, accelerate engineering development, and position American Fusion for the next stage of growth."

Texatron Testing Program Continues to Advance

The Company also announced that preparations continue for the next phase of testing of its Texatron Fusion Engine platform.

Management is continuing negotiations related to access to specialized testing infrastructure at Texas Tech University and expects to begin additional testing activities following completion of applicable agreements, facility preparations, and regulatory requirements.

The Company plans to conduct additional testing of both its:

500 kW Texatron Fusion Engine

5 MW Texatron Fusion Engine pre-production model

These activities are intended to generate engineering data that will support continued technology development and independent evaluation.

Management's current engineering objectives include initiating additional testing activities during July and August 2026, subject to completion of facility readiness, equipment installation, and any required approvals.

"Walking into our new engineering facility this morning truly feels like the beginning of an exciting new chapter for American Fusion," said Dr. John E. Brandenburg, Chief Technology Officer of American Fusion. "Our engineering team has worked tirelessly to reach this point, and I am excited to continue testing both our 500-kilowatt Texatron platform and our new 5-megawatt system over the coming weeks. Every test expands our understanding of the underlying physics and moves us one step closer toward our long-term engineering objectives. We are enthusiastic about the opportunity to accelerate progress through our planned university testing program and continue advancing the Texatron technology."

Intellectual Property Portfolio Continues Rapid Expansion

American Fusion also announced that it has continued the expansion of its intellectual property portfolio through the filing of eighteen additional U.S. patent applications since the Company's July 1, 2026 patent update.

Collectively, the newly filed applications relate to multiple aspects of the Company's proprietary Texatron Fusion Engine platform, including clam shell and unitary fusion confinement device architectures, nuclear fusion reactor designs, hollow toroidal confinement chambers, rifled interior surface geometries, electromagnetic foil generation, integrated electromagnetic coil configurations, helium-3 and deuterium fuel injection systems, symmetrical confinement device and reactor housing configurations, plasma confinement concepts, and other related fusion system designs that further expand the Company's growing intellectual property portfolio.

The eighteen newly filed patent applications include:

Kep.u.0002.C-040 (Serial No. 19/726,836) - Filed June 30, 2026

Kep.u.0002.C-041 (Serial No. 19/726,863) - Filed June 30, 2026

Kep.u.0002.C-042 (Serial No. 19/728,221) - Filed July 1, 2026

Kep.u.0002.C-043 (Serial No. 19/728,249) - Filed July 1, 2026

Kep.u.0002.C-044 (Serial No. 19/730,717) - Filed July 2, 2026

Kep.u.0002.C-045 (Serial No. 19/730,729) - Filed July 2, 2026

Kep.u.0002.C-046 (Serial No. 19/730,963) - Filed July 3, 2026

Kep.u.0002.C-047 (Serial No. 19/733,967) - Filed July 7, 2026

Kep.u.0002.C-048 (Serial No. 19/733,969) - Filed July 7, 2026

Kep.u.0002.C-049 (Serial No. 19/733,981) - Filed July 7, 2026

Kep.u.0002.C-050 (Serial No. 19/733,991) - Filed July 7, 2026

Kep.u.0002.C-051 (Serial No. 19/733,998) - Filed July 7, 2026

Kep.u.0002.C-052 (Serial No. 19/733,009) - Filed July 8, 2026

Kep.u.0002.C-053 (Serial No. 19/735,457) - Filed July 8, 2026

Kep.u.0002.C-054 (Serial No. 19/735,463) - Filed July 8, 2026

Kep.u.0002.C-055 (Serial No. 19/735,466) - Filed July 8, 2026

Kep.u.0002.C-056 (Serial No. 19/735,468) - Filed July 8, 2026

Kep.u.0002.C-057 (Serial No. 19/735,471) - Filed July 8, 2026

Management believes these applications continue to strengthen the Company's growing intellectual property portfolio surrounding advanced fusion confinement, electromagnetic field generation, reactor geometry, plasma control, fuel delivery systems, and associated engineering technologies. As with all patent applications, no assurance can be given that any particular application will ultimately issue as a patent or regarding the scope of any claims that may ultimately be allowed.

"Every one of these patent applications reflects an extraordinary investment of engineering, scientific, and legal effort," said Michael G. Smith, Chief Legal Officer of American Fusion. "Developing a world class intellectual property portfolio is one of the cornerstones of our long term strategy. We believe these filings continue to strengthen the Company's competitive position and create an expanding portfolio of proprietary technologies that we expect will become increasingly valuable as our engineering program continues to mature."

Engineering Team Continues to Grow

Independent Director Fabrice David, who was present during this morning's move into the Company's new facility, commented on the significance of the milestone.

"Watching this engineering team come together today has been incredibly inspiring," said Mr. David. "American Fusion has assembled an exceptionally talented multidisciplinary team of physicists, scientists, engineers, and technical professionals dedicated to advancing compact fusion technology. The talent, dedication, and collaborative spirit within this organization are truly exceptional, and I believe today's move represents another important milestone in the Company's continued development."

Looking Ahead

With the relocation now underway, procurement activities nearing completion, additional laboratory equipment arriving, and engineering preparations continuing, American Fusion believes it is well positioned to enter its next phase of prototype evaluation and technology development.

Management expects that the combination of expanded engineering facilities, an expanding patent portfolio, and planned testing activities will support continued progress toward the Company's long-term objective of developing commercially viable compact fusion energy systems.

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron Fusion Engine aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained applications.

The Company's development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

For an overview of American Fusion, please click here: American Fusion Overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions relating to technology development and commercialization, system integration and testing activities, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, financing activities, SEC registration and reporting matters, exchange uplisting initiatives, future business operations, and related matters.



Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology development, testing outcomes, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, litigation matters, SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company's control.



This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Corporate Communications