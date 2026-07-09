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PR Newswire
09.07.2026 14:36 Uhr
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Georgene Huang appointed Chief Product Officer of PEI Group

LONDON, 9 July 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PEI Group, the leading source of data and intelligence for investment professionals across private markets, today announces the appointment of Georgene Huang as Chief Product Officer.

Georgene will join PEI Group on 13th July, based in the company's New York office, and will report to Chief Executive Officer Edouard Tavernier.

In her new role, Georgene will be responsible for PEI Group's global data and product strategies. As PEI celebrates 25 years at the forefront of private markets intelligence, Georgene's mandate will focus on building a strong, customer-centric product vision and roadmap, including developing PEI Group's data capabilities and expertise for the decade ahead. She will also take on responsibility for leading PEI Group's US-based operations, supporting the continued growth of the company's North American footprint.

Georgene brings an impressive track record to the role. She joins PEI Group from Fortune, where she most recently served as Chief Product and Data Officer, and previously held senior leadership positions at Bloomberg and Dow Jones. She also founded and led her own company for over seven years, a testament to her entrepreneurial drive.

PEI Group has become the largest independent provider of intelligence and connections to the global private-markets community, serving GPs, LPs and service providers alike. PEI Group's unique combination of proprietary data assets, insight and "must-attend" events have delivered sustained growth across private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure and secondaries.

Commenting on her appointment, Georgene said:

"I am delighted to be joining PEI Group at such an exciting time for private markets. Data and insight have never been more central to how investors and managers make decisions, and I am looking forward to working with the team to build products that put our customers first and to strengthen PEI Group's position as a truly data-driven organisation."

Edouard Tavernier, Chief Executive Officer of PEI Group, said:

"Georgene brings exactly the blend of product leadership and data expertise we need as PEI Group continues to grow. Her track record at Fortune, Bloomberg and Dow Jones, together with her experience building her own company, will be invaluable as we accelerate our product roadmap and expand our presence in North America. I am delighted to welcome her to the team."

About PEI Group

PEI Group is a leading provider of business intelligence, data, analytics, and events for the global private markets industry, with over 500 people operating from six offices.

Combining more than 25 years of proprietary data, deep editorial expertise, and a trusted journalistic heritage, PEI delivers vital intelligence to sharpen the decision-making of more than 30,000 investors, asset managers, and service providers worldwide.

With two decades of strong growth, PEI operates across private equity, private credit, private real estate, private infrastructure, and other specialist asset classes through its portfolio of premium information brands, research platforms, membership networks, and global events.

PEI connects investment professionals with the intelligence, relationships, opportunities and critical market insights needed to navigate evolving markets and achieve stronger investment outcomes.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3004901/Georgene_Huang_CPO.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/georgene-huang-appointed-chief-product-officer-of-pei-group-302821140.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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