VirExit Technologies Inc.: Lavish Enterprises' FleetPath: The Missing Layer in Modern Trucking

The fourth of 12 technology releases from Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTCID:VXIT). This release demonstrates how FleetPath is designed to connect existing trucking software into one synchronized operational environment for drivers, dispatchers and carriers.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / If you've driven America's highways, you've probably seen it without realizing what caused it. A tractor-trailer changes lanes abruptly, well before most drivers would. A truck sits wedged beneath a bridge it couldn't clear. Emergency crews work around a jackknifed rig after a sudden shift in weather. A semi idles on the shoulder for an hour while, somewhere hundreds of miles away, a dispatcher works a phone and three screens, trying to sort it out. None of that is usually the driver's fault. Almost all of it starts the same way: with information that exists somewhere in the system, but not where or when it was needed. That distinction matters. It's why FleetPath was built.

Modern trucking runs on genuinely good software. Hours of Service systems track what a driver is legally allowed to do. GPS systems show where a truck is right now. Dispatch software assigns loads. Routing applications calculate directions. Compliance platforms manage permits and regulations. Weather services track storms. Customer portals show shipment status. Each does its job well. Almost none were built to talk to each other in real time.

Conditions change on any given day, somewhere in a fleet. When they do, someone has to notice, work out what's affected, call the driver, adjust the route, recalculate the arrival time, update the customer and log the decision. That someone is usually a dispatcher, doing by hand what the underlying software was never built to do on its own. No single system is failing here. What's missing is a layer that was never built: something that sits above dispatch, routing, compliance and weather, keeping them in sync as the day unfolds. Today, Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (formerly known as VirExit Technologies, Inc.) (OTCID:VXIT) ("Lavish" or the "Company") introduced the FleetPath capability built to be that layer, the fourth release in the Company's 12-part technology series.

Doesn't Google Maps Already Do This?

It's a fair question, because the two tools solve different problems. Consumer navigation answers one question: what's the fastest way from A to B. It doesn't know a truck's height, width or loaded weight, and it has no way to account for bridge and road restrictions, which permits a load requires, how many hours a driver has left or what a dispatcher has already promised a customer.

A commercial vehicle needs more than directions. It needs a route that's legal, safe and consistent with a schedule that dispatch, the driver and the customer have all agreed on. Also, one that updates the moment any of those inputs changes. That's the narrower, more consequential question FleetPath is built to answer.

Not Another Application: The Layer Between Them

FleetPath isn't another GPS, another routing app, another Hours of Service platform or another compliance tool. Carriers already own capable versions of each of those. It's meant to be the layer that connects them: pulling routing, driver availability, compliance requirements, vehicle restrictions, weather and customer commitments into one synchronized picture, so a route change made at 6 a.m. shows up in the delivery timing, the hours a driver has left and the record a dispatcher keeps. Consider a loaded truck crossing Oklahoma when high winds close part of the turnpike. Today, that typically looks like this: The driver hits the closure and calls dispatch. The dispatcher works out an alternate route by hand. The dispatcher updates the delivery estimate. The customer hears about the change only after the decisions are already made.

The alternative FleetPath is designed to provide: The disruption is flagged as it happens, not after a phone call. A legal alternate route is evaluated for that specific vehicle: its dimensions, its weight, its permits. The estimated arrival time updates using current conditions. Dispatch and the driver work from the same updated plan, and the customer is kept informed. The real gain isn't just a faster route. It's a faster, better-informed decision, made once and shared with everyone who needs it instead of relayed one phone call at a time.

Today's Typical Software Stack vs. FleetPath

Today's Typical Software Stack FleetPath Shows where the truck is Explains what changed and what happens next GPS location Operational intelligence Static or isolated ETA Delivery timing is recalculated as the plan changes Manual dispatcher coordination Shared operational awareness Separate applications Connected operational intelligence Driver becomes the messenger The operation works from one shared record Compliance reviewed separately Compliance considered during planning Weather requires manual intervention Weather is checked against the route and flagged to dispatch Navigation Decision support

Why This Matters for Safety

A driver already manages long hours, overnight stretches, shifting weather, multiple states' worth of regulations and stretches of highway with no reliable cell signal. Asking that driver to also serve as the relay point between dispatch and the customer adds a distraction to a job that already has enough of them. Keeping the driver, dispatcher, customer and receiver on one current picture, instead of a chain of phone calls, is intended to take that burden off the driver rather than add to it.

Why This Matters Financially

A missed delivery window rarely stays a single problem. It can become a detention dispute, a rejected delivery, wasted fuel and extra miles, a frustrated customer and a rescheduled appointment that ties up a truck and driver who could otherwise be on the next load. Those costs compound, and none of them are rare in an industry that runs on tight schedules and thin margins. Carriers that stay synchronized as conditions change spend less time reacting and more time moving freight, the activity that actually generates revenue.

Why This Is Built to Be Recurring, Not a One-Time Purchase

Every shipment runs into some version of this problem: a weather event, a permit question, a dispatcher juggling several changes at once. That's the case for using something like FleetPath every day, not occasionally. Daily operational use, not shelf software, is what turns a fleet tool into a lasting part of how a carrier runs its business.

From the Founders

"For 20 years this industry has routed trucks on maps drawn for cars, and most people just accepted the fines, the torn-open trailers and the late loads as the cost of doing business. I never did. We built FleetPath to route the real truck, with its actual height, its weight and whatever it happens to be hauling that day, so the road it gets handed is one it can legally drive. And when we give a customer an arrival time, we can explain exactly how we got it, the drive time, the rest breaks, the fuel stops and the traffic, and when the road changes, the number is recalculated. It runs on exact math, not a guess, so every arrival time traces straight back to the rules behind it. This is live in the platform right now, our first carriers are next, and honestly, we have wanted it to exist for years."

Kevin Pachacki, Founder, Co-Chairman, Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

"When you've spent enough years around trucking, you stop believing every delay is just bad luck. You start seeing patterns. Weather changes. Roads close. Drivers do everything they're supposed to do, yet they're still working with information scattered across five or six different systems. One veteran driver I know had more than 25 years behind the wheel before a low bridge ripped open the top of his truck. Experience wasn't the problem. Information was. That moment stayed with me because it reminded me that even great drivers can only make decisions based on the information they're given. FleetPath exists because we think the industry deserves better information."

Steffan Dalsgaard, Founder, Co-Chairman, Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

The systems already exist. What's been missing is the connection between them, and that connection, not another application, is what FleetPath is built to provide.

A full overview is available at fleetpath.co.

About FleetPath

FleetPath is the operating system for the American trucking industry. It brings the entire life of a shipment, finding the load, planning the route, dispatching the driver, staying compliant, handling the paperwork, tracking the load, billing the customer, and running the driver's tools, into one connected system. It replaces the tangle of disconnected apps that trucking software has been for the last 20 years. Built by people who ran their own trucking company, FleetPath is production-grade, working, and approaching its first real-world test. The platform is operated through FleetPath Technologies, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. For a full tour, founder background, and ongoing updates, visit fleetpath.co.

About Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (formerly known as VirExit Technologies, Inc.) (OTCID:VXIT) is a publicly traded holding company that builds, acquires, and grows businesses across three areas: Infrastructure, Entertainment, and Technology. The acquisition of FleetPath is the Company's first Technology holding, placing Lavish at the operating layer of the American trucking economy, a nearly trillion-dollar industry. The Company oversees the overall direction and the money while its businesses run in their own markets, with every milestone documented and shared publicly under OTCID:VXIT. To learn more about Lavish Enterprises, Inc., visit www.LavishEnterprises.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTCID:VXIT) ("Lavish" or the "Company") with respect to future events, business strategy, commercialization plans, the capitalization and operation of FleetPath Technologies, Inc., the FleetPath platform's beta-stage and subsequent commercial deployment, the planned issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, the structure of the related-party license arrangement with Epic Advisory Group, LLC, and the Company's disclosure cadence under OTCID:VXIT.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to capitalize and operate FleetPath Technologies, Inc.; the outcome of the Company's ongoing OTC Markets Disclosure & News Service filings; the timing and success of beta and commercial deployment; the Company's ability to retain key personnel, including its Founders, under the proposed three-year Employment and Director Agreements; the related-party nature of the licensing transaction with Epic Advisory Group, LLC; market acceptance of the FleetPath platform; competitive responses; regulatory developments affecting the trucking industry; and general economic and capital-markets conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of the Company, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. All information should be read in conjunction with the Company's filings and disclosures available through the OTC Markets Group at otcmarkets.com/stock/VXIT.

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Contact Information

Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

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SOURCE: VirExit Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lavish-enterprises-fleetpath-the-missing-layer-in-modern-truckin-1188775