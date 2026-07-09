PACDORA PTE. LTD.: Pacdora Data: The World's Most-Manufactured Box Doesn't Crack the Top 3 in Packaging Design Activity

Based on 10.1 million packaging design projects, Pacdora has published what it believes is the industry's first ranking of box styles by real design activity - revealing that the world's most-manufactured box doesn't even rank among the top 3.

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Pacdora, a browser-based packaging design platform with more than 5 million registered users, reported today that the Regular Slotted Container - the plain FEFCO 0201 shipping box, described by the Fibre Box Association as "the most common box style" in corrugated, the material that carries more than 95% of goods consumed in North America - ranks only sixth among box styles by design projects created on the platform in the first half of 2026, and fourth by the number of distinct designers working on it.

Mailer boxes vs. standard shipping cartons, Jan-Jun 2026. Source: Pacdora platform data.

Pacdora classified 10.1 million design projects created between January 1 and June 30, 2026 by structural box style - to the company's knowledge, the first published usage ranking of box styles based on real design activity rather than survey estimates or shipment volumes. The tuck-end folding carton leads with 1,582,123 projects from 231,393 designers. Instead, mailer boxes attracted 3.5 times as many design projects - and 2.7 times as many distinct designers - as standard shipping cartons, underscoring how branding rather than logistics now drives much of today's packaging design activity.

The Ranking: What 10.1 Million Projects Say

# Box style Design projects (Jan - Jun 2026) Distinct designers 1 Tuck-end and lock-bottom folding cartons (reverse/straight tuck, crash-lock bottom) 1,582,123 231,393 2 Mailer boxes (roll-end trays, FEFCO 04xx, typified by 0427) 960,810 192,645 3 Handle and specialty folding cartons 561,375 101,132 4 Rigid gift boxes 328,849 70,279 5 Drawer and sleeve boxes 296,553 60,203 6 Shipping cartons (RSC, FEFCO 0201/0203) 277,815 71,683 7 Food-service flip boxes (pizza and burger) 214,492 53,282 8 Lid-and-base boxes 203,438 43,806 9 Display and counter boxes 164,752 30,240 10 Flip-top cartons (hinged lid) 162,160 38,687

The ten most-designed box styles on Pacdora, January - June 2026. The RSC shipping carton ranks No. 6 by design projects and No. 4 by distinct designers.

Design Effort and Manufacturing Volume Are Two Different Maps

The RSC dominates manufacturing because it solves a logistics problem, not a branding one. Brands rarely differentiate themselves through shipping cartons, so design effort increasingly shifts toward the packaging consumers actually see, open, and share. The mailer box is the opposite. As the package customers actually unbox, photograph, and share, it has become one of e-commerce's primary brand touchpoints-and design activity has followed accordingly.

Retail is not ceding ground either: the tuck-end folding carton family that fills store shelves remains the single largest design workload online. E-commerce and shelf-ready packaging are running in parallel, not replacing each other.

The shipping carton is also the fastest mover. Designers working on RSC projects grew 81% across the half, from 8,485 in January to 15,377 in June - a sign that even the box the industry treats as a pure commodity is starting to earn design attention.

"Packaging used to be optimized for supply chains. Increasingly, it's being optimized for customer experience," said Raymond Wang, CEO of Pacdora. "Our data shows that designers are spending their time where brands create the strongest impression."

The finding extends Pacdora's May 2026 report that 65.5% of new packaging designs now begin as 3D mockups rather than flat dielines: packaging is increasingly designed - and prioritized - the way consumers will actually see it. As packaging design continues shifting toward consumer-facing experiences, Pacdora will continue tracking how structural design activity evolves across box styles, industries, and regions through 2026.

Methodology

While the findings reflect activity on the Pacdora platform rather than the packaging industry as a whole, the dataset represents one of the largest publicly disclosed collections of real packaging design activity to date. The analysis covers all 10,099,037 projects created in Pacdora's design editor from January 1 to June 30, 2026 (UTC), excluding deleted projects, as of the July 7, 2026 data pull. Projects were classified by structural template and mapped to industry-standard box style names. Of the total, 5,086,923 box-and-carton projects form the ranking; 1,302,342 cylindrical-container projects are reported separately; the remaining 3,709,772 used non-box product models and are excluded. Project counts include iterations and duplicates by the same designer; distinct-designer cas standard shipping cartonsounts count each user once per box style. Counts refer to designs created, not boxes manufactured. All figures are aggregated platform-level statistics.

About Pacdora

Pacdora is the browser-based packaging design platform used by more than 5 million registered users across 100+ countries. The platform provides integrated dieline structures, 3D mockup visualization, brand-guided design tools, and production-ready output, helping teams move from concept to production in a single workflow. Learn more at www.pacdora.com.

Media Contact

Pacdora Press Office: business@pacdora.com

Website: www.pacdora.com

SOURCE: PACDORA PTE. LTD.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/paper-and-packaging/pacdora-data-the-worlds-most-manufactured-box-doesnt-crack-the-top-3-in-packagi-1188793