Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Paragon Advanced Labs Inc. (TSXV: PALS) ("Paragon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Kurt Headrick as Head of Operations, effective July 15, 2026.

In this role, Mr. Headrick will provide strategic and operational leadership across all of Paragon's laboratory sites, with responsibility for site management, workforce planning, operational performance, quality standards, and continuous improvement across the Company's network of facilities.

Mr. Headrick brings more than 18 years of laboratory management experience across the mining and testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) sectors. He most recently served as Chief Chemist at Glencore's Sudbury Integrated Nickel Operations, where he was responsible for analytical services supporting smelter, mill, and metallurgical R&D operations with a team of up to 26 direct reports. Prior to that, he held laboratory leadership roles with Bureau Veritas, where he managed trace element and radiochemistry operations under ISO 17025 accreditation, and with Vale, where he led the startup and operation of the assay laboratory at the Voisey's Bay mine, responsible for assaying up to $2.5 billion in nickel and copper concentrates annually.

Mr. Headrick holds a Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry from Carleton University and is a Chartered Chemist. He has authored more than 75 publications and presentations in analytical chemistry and laboratory management, chairs the Canadian delegation to ISO Technical Committee 155, and was recognized with the Canadian Mineral Analysts' Best Technical Paper award.

"Kurt joins us at an important stage in Paragon's growth," said Peter Shippen, Chief Executive Officer of Paragon. "We have built a network of facilities across North America and are scaling quickly to meet client demand. Kurt's operational depth and hands-on leadership style are exactly what we need as we drive consistency, quality, and performance across every site. I'm excited to have him on the team."

"I'm excited to join Paragon at this stage in its growth," said Mr. Headrick. "Throughout my career I've focused on building high-performing laboratories, and Paragon has assembled a platform with real potential across its network. I look forward to working with the teams at every site to deliver quality, consistency, and value for our clients."

About Paragon Advanced Labs Inc.

Paragon Advanced Labs Inc. provides innovative analytical technologies to the global mining industry. By embracing new technology, the Company is addressing critical capacity bottlenecks in mineral assaying through the deployment of PhotonAssay technology and complementary analytical solutions. The Company delivers faster, more accurate, and cost-effective mineral analysis for mining operators worldwide.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PARAGON ADVANCED LABS INC.

Peter Shippen

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Paragon Advanced Labs Inc.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans, business objectives, strategy, financial or operational performance, exploration or development programs, future market conditions, and other future events or conditions.

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Source: Paragon Advanced Labs Inc.