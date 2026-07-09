Micron Technology, Inc.: Micron Announces Up to $3 Billion Strategic Investment to Strengthen U.S. Semiconductor Ecosystem

BOISE, Idaho, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced plans to invest up to $3 billion to strengthen the U.S. semiconductor supply-chain ecosystem and enable the critical semiconductor manufacturing footprint needed for future technology innovation. The investment reflects Micron's commitment to securing a reliable U.S. supply of critical manufacturing materials, enhancing supply assurance, improving long-term planning flexibility, and supporting the growing demand for advanced memory and storage solutions driven by artificial intelligence and other data-intensive applications.

As part of Micron's planned investment into the U.S. supply chain, the company will provide GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. with $500 million in strategic financing support to advance the development and manufacturing capabilities of its GlobalWafers America 300mm raw silicon wafer manufacturing facility in Sherman, Texas. The companies will also enter into a 10-year supply agreement that will provide Micron with access to significant raw silicon wafer capacity to support its long-term manufacturing plans and bolster the critical semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in the United States.

"Securing a reliable supply of critical input materials is essential to supporting Micron's long-term growth and technology roadmap," said Ben Tessone, senior vice president and chief procurement officer at Micron Technology. "Micron's strategic investment in the U.S. semiconductor ecosystem and GlobalWafers' raw silicon wafer manufacturing facility reflects our commitment to strengthening supply assurance, deepening collaboration with key suppliers, and supporting the expansion of the semiconductor supply chain and manufacturing infrastructure in the United States. Together, these efforts help build a more resilient supply chain that can support future innovation and growing demand for advanced memory solutions."

"Micron has long been an important partner of GlobalWafers, and we are honored to further deepen our strategic collaboration and jointly support the stable supply of critical materials for the semiconductor industry. GlobalWafers is currently the only raw silicon wafer supplier participating in the CHIPS for America Program that is capable of locally producing advanced 300mm wafers in the United States," said Doris Hsu, Chairperson and CEO of GlobalWafers- "Through this close collaboration with Micron, we are not only continuing to meet market demand for high-quality semiconductor wafers, but also helping to strengthen local manufacturing capabilities and supply chain resilience, working hand in hand with Micron to support the continued growth of the U.S. semiconductor ecosystem."

Beyond manufacturing expansion and long-term supply commitments, Micron and GlobalWafers intend to explore collaboration on next-generation wafer technologies and process innovations to support future semiconductor manufacturing requirements.

The proposed transaction remains subject to definitive agreements, customary approvals and closing conditions.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick:

"Micron's pledge of $3 billion to strengthen the U.S. semiconductor supply chain and expand domestic manufacturing capabilities is making the United States stronger in a sector that is vital to our economy and our technological leadership," said Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. "When great companies invest in America, build in America, and bet on American workers, we create the conditions for our country and companies to succeed."

U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer:

"Memory chips are vital to the infrastructure we depend on, from satellites and cars to medical devices and defense systems. President Trump's trade agenda is safeguarding these critical industries by incentivizing companies to build, invest, and innovate on American soil. Micron's additional investment of $3 billion will further expand our domestic manufacturing footprint, creating more jobs, enhancing our supply chain resilience, and strengthening our semiconductor ecosystem."

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn:

"Micron's $500 million investment in GlobalWafers is great news for North Texas and the Lone Star State's semiconductor industry," said Sen. Cornyn. "This project will not only expand the GlobalWafers facility in Sherman but also help create new jobs and strengthen our nation's chip manufacturing capabilities, and I look forward to seeing these positive developments in Texas' Silicon Prairie."

U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon:

"Consistent, reliable access to critical materials is essential for the U.S. to maintain a robust and resilient supply chain here at home," commented Congressman Pat Fallon (TX-04). "This is welcome news that Micron has announced a major investment in the silicon wafer manufacturing facility here in Sherman, TX. Not only is this announcement a testament to the fact that North Texas continues to attract critical economic development, but it is also a major step forward towards shoring up domestic semiconductor manufacturing. This facility is a benefit both to Texas' Fourth District and U.S. national security."

Sherman Mayor Shawn Teamann:

"The city of Sherman's central role in the domestic semiconductor ecosystem has transformed our city into the hub of the North Texas 'Silicon Prairie,' with billions of dollars in investment and thousands of new jobs," said Sherman Mayor Shawn Teamann. "Micron's commitment to support GlobalWafers' expansion is a huge step forward for the U.S. semiconductor industry, the State of Texas, and our growing, historic city. We're thrilled to have a world class company like Micron investing in the future of this great nation, right here in Sherman."

About Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc. is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities - from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding demand growth, investment amounts and timing, and development of the U.S. semiconductor supply chain. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents Micron files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at https://investors.micron.com/risk-factor. Although Micron believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Micron cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, or achievements. Micron is under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results.

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