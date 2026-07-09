MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--duPont REGISTRY Group ("dRG" or "the Company") announced today that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.The offering is subject to market and other conditions and the completion of the SEC's review process. There can be no assurance as to if and when the offering may be completed, the actual size or terms of the offering.This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers or solicitations to buy or sell any securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.ContactsICRduPont@icrinc.com

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