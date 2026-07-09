IPC Systems: IPC Expands Compliance and Recording Capabilities With Strategic Partnership With Luware

LONDON, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPC Systems today announced a strategic partnership with Luware that expands access to Luware Recording, a cloud-based compliance recording platform for financial institutions. The collaboration adds a new layer of capture, retention, and supervisory support across all voice and collaboration environments, helping firms modernize communications without compromising regulatory oversight.

The partnership advances IPC's strategy centered on compliance, connectivity, and community by broadening its ecosystem of regulation-ready communications solutions for trading, enterprise voice, and collaboration platforms.

As financial firms shift toward hybrid and cloud-based communications, maintaining consistent compliance oversight across fragmented channels has become more complex. At the same time, regulatory frameworks including MiFID II, Dodd-Frank, and FCA continue to raise expectations for capture, retention, and supervisory access.

Luware Recording enables secure, end-to-end capture across multiple enterprise platforms and deployment models, including multi-tenant or private-tenant models, with storage capacity that can be customer-managed or Luware-hosted, compliance-grade. The platform also delivers advanced AI functionality such as automatic conduct risk detection and persona-based summaries. All of this is designed to support compliance with global regulatory standards.

"At IPC, our strategy is built around Compliance, Connectivity, and Community," said Vimal Vel, Chief Product Officer, IPC. "This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver scalable, regulation-ready recording across modern communications environments. As firms adopt new technologies, they must maintain consistent oversight, and we are enabling that with confidence and resilience."

Integrated within IPC's global Connectivity infrastructure, Luware Recording enables seamless recording across interconnected trading and enterprise environments, helping firms unify compliance without compromising performance or user experience.

"Luware Recording is designed for highly regulated industries. By combining IPC's global connectivity with our cloud-based capture and analytics, clients gain a single compliance layer across all trader voice and collaboration platforms," said Alex Grafetsberger, Chief Business Officer, Luware Recording.

The partnership also reinforces IPC's commitment to supporting the broader financial markets community, delivering trusted and secure infrastructure that promotes transparency, accountability, and operational integrity across market participants.

The joint solution is available immediately to IPC clients worldwide.

About IPC Systems

A specialist technology and service leader powering global financial markets for over 50 years, IPC Systems stands at the forefront of innovation in trading communications, market data connectivity, and financial technology infrastructure. IPC's customer-first philosophy is backed by an expansive financial ecosystem that spans all asset classes and connects market participants anywhere in the world - enabling enhanced communication, collaboration, and compliance at scale.

Global services include trading communications, electronic trading, data and analytics, and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. IPC is ideally positioned to anticipate change and remain aligned with rapidly transforming markets, and to empower customers to adapt to change - now and into the future.

To learn more, visit www.ipc.com , explore our Insights page , and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

ipc@capvstrategies.com

About Luware

Luware is a global leader in customer experience and regulatory compliance solutions, trusted by more than 1,500 organizations and headquartered in Zurich. Since 2010, the company has built an industry-defining portfolio anchored by Luware Recording: a next-generation compliance recording platform built for today's most demanding communication environments.

Luware Recording empowers regulated organizations to capture, archive, and analyze voice, video, screenshare, and instant messaging across leading communication systems, helping ensure seamless compliance with frameworks such as MiFID II, Dodd-Frank, and DORA. Backed by their SOC 2 Type II accreditation and Microsoft 365 certification, and over a decade of experience powering global deployments across front, middle, and back-office telephony, it delivers a future-proof compliance platform that reduces complexity, strengthens oversight, and accelerates digital transformation.