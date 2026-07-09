SimiTree Expands CLARITY Into a Full RCM Platform, Now Available as a Standalone Technology Solution

EMR-agnostic RCM platform gives post-acute and behavioral health organizations greater control over their revenue cycle.

HAMDEN, CT / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / SimiTree, a leading services and software company focused on behavioral health, home health, and hospice providers, today announced the evolution of CLARITY into the CLARITY RCM Platform, a comprehensive, standalone revenue cycle management technology platform available to any post-acute or behavioral health organization.

Since its launch, CLARITY has earned a reputation for bringing unprecedented transparency to revenue cycle performance. What began as a powerful analytics dashboard has grown into a full-featured RCM platform, one that organizations can now license independently and deploy alongside their own in-house billing teams, or pair with SimiTree's full suite of RCM services for a fully integrated solution.

"CLARITY was designed to give leaders a level of financial visibility they haven't had before," said William Simione, III, CEO of SimiTree. "Making it available as a standalone platform is a natural next step. Whether an organization comes to us for technology only or for our full range of RCM services, CLARITY puts the right data in their hands to drive better decisions and better performance."

What Sets CLARITY Apart

Built by healthcare revenue cycle experts, for healthcare leaders, CLARITY was designed from the ground up to address the specific financial and operational realities of home health, hospice, and behavioral health organizations. The platform seamlessly integrates with EMRs, clearinghouses, and billing platforms, pulling data into a single unified view without disrupting existing workflows or infrastructure.

Where CLARITY truly sets itself apart is in how it transforms data into decisions. Rather than waiting days or weeks for reports that only tell you what already happened, leaders see what's happening as it's happening, through role-based dashboards tailored to executives, operational teams, and frontline staff alike.

CLARITY's leading-edge predictive intelligence gives organizations a 90-day forward view of their cash projections with accuracy approaching 90 percent, helping them identify risk earlier, improve forecast accuracy, and anticipate shifts in revenue cycle performance before they impact cash flow. And rather than stopping at surface-level metrics, CLARITY surfaces the root causes of potential upstream issues so teams can act with confidence, not just awareness.

Flexible Purchasing, Built Around How You Operate

Organizations now have two ways to access the CLARITY RCM Platform:

CLARITY as a standalone platform. For organizations with established in-house billing teams, CLARITY provides the real-time data infrastructure and predictive analytics needed to elevate performance without replacing existing staff or workflows. Teams gain immediate visibility into denial trends, Days Sales Outstanding (DSO), payer-level performance, and cash forecasting, while CLARITY's built-in collections module and billing automation tools work behind the scenes to streamline claim follow-up, automate routine billing tasks, and accelerate cash collection. The platform also includes robust authorization management capabilities, giving teams the tools to track, manage, and act on prior authorizations-reducing denials before they occur and keeping revenue moving.

CLARITY paired with SimiTree RCM Services. For organizations seeking fully outsourced revenue cycle management, CLARITY serves as the operational backbone of SimiTree's RCM offering, combining expert billing, collections, and compliance support with real-time analytics and full accountability. Every note, update, and action taken by SimiTree staff is visible and exportable within the platform, so clients always know exactly what is happening with their claims.

"We've always believed that transparency isn't a feature-it's the foundation," said Anthony Smith, SVP of Post-Acute RCM at SimiTree. "The CLARITY RCM Platform gives organizations the ability to run their own billing operations with a level of analytical clarity they've never had access to before, and for those who want our team alongside them, the integration is seamless. Either way, they are in control."

Even Greater Efficiency When Combined with SARA

For home health and hospice organizations looking to maximize efficiency across both the clinical and financial dimensions of their operations, CLARITY can be purchased alongside SimiTree's SARA platform, the company's AI-powered coding and OASIS review solution. Together, SARA and CLARITY create an end-to-end technology environment that reduces administrative burden, improves documentation accuracy, and accelerates revenue cycle performance-maximizing financial performance while saving meaningful hours across clinical and billing teams.

A Continued Commitment to Technology-Enabled Care

The expansion of the CLARITY RCM Platform reflects SimiTree's broader strategic commitment to becoming a technology-enabled healthcare services company, one grounded in a core belief that the future of healthcare is built at the intersection of human expertise and technology-not a choice between the two. Earlier this year, SimiTree appointed Zain Jafri as its first-ever Chief Product & Technology Officer, a newly created executive role designed to accelerate product innovation and align the company's technology roadmap with the evolving needs of its clients. The CLARITY RCM Platform is a direct expression of that vision.

"Making CLARITY available as a standalone product our customers can license is another signal of where SimiTree is headed," said Jafri. "We are investing in tools that give healthcare organizations real leverage-the kind that helps them operate with greater precision, respond faster to financial challenges, and ultimately serve more patients. CLARITY is central to that."

To learn more about the CLARITY RCM Platform or to request a demo, visit www.simitreehc.com.

About SimiTree

SimiTree is a growth-stage services and software company dedicated to supporting behavioral health, home health, and hospice providers. Backed by Sheridan Capital Partners, SimiTree delivers comprehensive solutions that help healthcare organizations improve patient care while achieving sustainable growth and operational excellence. The company is headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut. For more information, visit www.simitreehc.com.

Media Contact

Meredith Carroll

Marketing Manager

SimiTree

Meredith.carroll@simitreehc.com

SOURCE: SimiTree

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/simitree-expands-clarity-into-a-full-rcm-platform-now-available-as-a-1188286