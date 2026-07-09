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ACCESS Newswire
09.07.2026 15:02 Uhr
232 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Frontera Group, Inc.: Frontera Group Outlines Strategic Pivot to AI-Powered Financial Services and Accounting Roll-Up Strategy

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Frontera Group, Inc. (OTCID:FRTG) ("Frontera," "FRTG," or the "Company") today issued a comprehensive shareholder update outlining the next phase of its corporate evolution. Management is executing a strategic transformation designed to create long-term shareholder value through the acquisition, modernization, and AI-powered optimization of accounting and financial services firms.

Over the past several years, Frontera established its technology foundations through investments and acquisitions in immersive media, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and digital engagement technologies. These initiatives included acquiring intellectual property assets from Intellimedia Networks and developing AI-powered media solutions. This history demonstrated the Company's ability to identify emerging technology trends and deploy innovative solutions. Today, management believes the greatest opportunity for shareholder value creation lies within the financial and professional services sector-with an emphasis on firms with established licensing requirements.

In particular, the Company has identified the accounting and CPA industry as a primary growth driver. Thousands of small and mid-sized firms nationwide currently face severe succession challenges, labor shortages, rising compliance requirements, and increasing pressure to adopt AI-enabled workflows. By leveraging its technological background, Frontera is actively rebranding and repositioning itself from a legacy VR/AR technology company into a technology-driven financial services platform. To fully focus resources, management attention, and capital on this new trajectory, the Company previously announced that it has successfully divested its involvement with Intellimedia-related operations and technologies.

"Our vision is simple but ambitious," stated K. Bryce Toussaint, Chief Executive Officer of Frontera Group. "We believe technology-driven financial service firms are approaching a transformational moment similar to what software, media, and communications experienced during prior tech cycles. By combining strategic acquisitions with proprietary AI capabilities, we intend to build a next-generation fintech organization designed for the future rather than the past."

Management is currently evaluating acquisition opportunities and strategic partnerships throughout the financial services sector. Discussions are ongoing with firms that align with Frontera's vision of creating a modern financial technology organization capable of serving businesses across North America. The Company expects to provide additional updates regarding potential acquisition activity, funding progress, technology development initiatives, and corporate milestones as they occur. Frontera remains committed to transparency, disciplined execution, and creating sustainable long-term shareholder value as it embarks upon this next chapter of growth.

About Frontera Group, Inc.

Frontera Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:FRTG) is a growth-oriented company focused on acquiring, integrating, and modernizing financial and professional services firms. By deploying artificial intelligence, automation, and advanced financial technologies, Frontera aims to transform traditional practices into highly efficient, scalable fintech operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, economic conditions, changes in laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report. There can be no assurance that the Company will enter into a transaction related to this or any opportunity currently under review.

Contact Information:

K. Bryce Toussaint, Chairman
833.817.7148
info@frtgtech.com

SOURCE: Frontera Group, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/frontera-group-outlines-strategic-pivot-to-ai-powered-financial-1188370

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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