M-Files Launches M-Files for Consulting, Transforming a Firm's Knowledge into an AI-Powered Advantage

New purpose-built solution streamlines document-centric work, from proposal to engagement management, to help consulting firms build a governed foundation for AI, automate compliance, and securely access confidential client information.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / M-Files, the leader in context-first document management, today launched M-Files for Consulting, a purpose-built application for consulting firms that organizes the full proposal-to-delivery lifecycle based on client, proposal, and engagement context. Built on M-Files' AI-native platform, the solution creates a governed, structured workspace with role-based user experiences. M-Files for Consulting ensures the content AI surfaces and generates is accurate, approved, and appropriately governed within a secure controlled environment.

"Consulting firms are under enormous pressure to move faster, deliver more consistently, and leverage AI across the business, but fragmented knowledge is holding them back," stated Yohan Lobo, Senior Manager of Industry Solutions at M-Files. "In an AI-augmented consulting firm, the system of record matters more than ever. To protect margins, retain knowledge, and use AI with confidence, firms need a trusted foundation of governed, contextual content."

M-Files for Consulting brings proposals, engagements, deliverables, and firm expertise together around client and engagement context. Key features of M-Files' consulting solution include:

AI-accelerated proposals use prior approved and governed firm content and knowledge to draft proposals faster by reviewing and assessing relevant prior proposals, case studies, and templates.

Role-based user experiences provide tailored, governed views and workflows based on role, responsibility, work context, and permissions. For example, partners see delivery status and firm-wide knowledge; managers run structured reviews and approvals; consultants draft and reuse content with confidence; and IT maintains information governance without customization overhead.

Governed knowledge reuse turns every engagement into a reusable firm asset by capturing final deliverables, playbooks, and best practices in context for trusted AI-assisted reuse.

Confidentiality and controlled design keep AI grounded in secure information governance, with policy-driven, permission-aware controls that protect client and firm IP while enabling authorized teams to move quickly.

M-Files for Consulting joins M-Files' growing industry solutions portfolio, including M-Files for Tax Advisory, M-Files for Quality, and M-Files for Contracts. For more information, visit m-files.com.

About M-Files

M-Files is the leading context-first document management system that delivers a trusted foundation for enterprise AI. Built on its robust Enterprise Knowledge Graph, M-Files connects documents, data, and business relationships into a unified system of record for enterprise content. Combined with its AI-native orchestration layer, M-Files creates a governed, context-rich foundation that enables every AI interaction, across assistants, agents, and workflows, to reason, decide, and act with accuracy and full auditability. Native to Microsoft 365 and integrated with leading enterprise systems, M-Files enables organizations to operationalize AI, automate decisions, and unlock new levels of efficiency. More than 6,000 customers in over 100 countries rely on M-Files to turn documents into a strategic asset and power trusted, enterprise-grade AI.

Media Contact

Megan Larsen

Megan.Larsen@m-files.com

SOURCE: M-Files

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/m-files-launches-m-files-for-consulting-transforming-a-firms-know-1188403