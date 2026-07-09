Digital Commerce 360 and ReFiBuy Launch First-of-its-Kind AI Commerce Rankings for Retailer Readiness in AI Shopping

New benchmark adds an agentic readiness layer to Digital Commerce 360's Top 1000, revealing which retailers are positioned to compete as AI shopping agents reshape product discovery

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / ReFiBuy , the company that coined the term Agentic Commerce Optimization, today announced that it co-developed the AI Commerce Rankings with Digital Commerce 360 , a first-of-its-kind quarterly benchmark measuring how prepared the Top 1000 retailers are for agentic commerce.

Published as an addition to Digital Commerce 360's 2026 Top 1000 report, the new flagship index adds an agentic readiness layer to one of the industry's most closely watched ecommerce rankings.

Agentic commerce is changing digital retail faster than we've ever seen before. For more than two decades, the Digital Commerce 360 Top 1000 has ranked retailers by estimated online sales. As consumers increasingly research, find, and buy through AI shopping agents, commerce leaders need a new way to understand whether their products are ready for the next path to purchase.

ReFiBuy co-developed the methodology and produced the underlying data and scoring behind the index, while Digital Commerce 360 contributed the retailer universe, editorial and research framework, and publication through the 2026 Top 1000 report.

"The Top 1000 has always been one of the most important scoreboards in ecommerce," said Scot Wingo, CEO and co-founder of ReFiBuy. "For years, it helped operators understand who was winning online. But AI shopping agents are already changing how shoppers find and evaluate products, and most retailers do not yet know whether their catalogs are ready. Estimated online sales show who won the last era of ecommerce. The AI Commerce Rankings show who is positioned to win the next one."

What the Rankings Measure

The AI Commerce Rankings combine four core signals into a forward-looking measure of retailer readiness for AI shopping:

Bot friendliness: whether AI agents and agentic platforms can access and read a retailer's catalog data.

AI source traffic: the share of a retailer's web traffic coming from AI-powered discovery sources.

Diversity of AI sources: whether AI-driven traffic comes from multiple engines and destinations, rather than one source.

90-day momentum: whether AI source traffic is growing or declining over the trailing 90 days.

Together, these signals show whether a retailer's catalog is accessible, visible, gaining momentum, and positioned to compete as AI shopping evolves. The rankings will update quarterly, giving retailers a recurring view into how their position changes over time.

"Digital Commerce 360's Top 1000 has long helped the industry understand ecommerce scale," said Brian Warmoth, Editor-in-Chief at Digital Commerce 360. "As AI-driven shopping becomes a more meaningful part of product discovery, retailers need new ways to understand how they are positioned. ReFiBuy brought the methodology and data capabilities to help us add an important new layer of agentic readiness to the Top 1000."

What the First Rankings Show

The first AI Commerce Rankings show a different leaderboard than traditional ecommerce sales rankings.

Early leaders include Online Labels, Nixon, Fashionphile, Everlane, and Brooklinen, pointing to a new competitive reality: scale alone does not determine agentic readiness. Retailers with accessible catalogs, differentiated assortments, strong SKU-level storytelling, and product data AI shopping agents can interpret may be positioned to compete in ways traditional rankings do not fully capture.

The rankings arrive as AI-powered shopping moves from a future-facing trend to measurable commerce behavior. Adobe Analytics reported that traffic to U.S. retail sites from generative AI tools increased 693% year over year during the 2025 holiday season, and remained elevated into 2026, with AI-source traffic up 393% year over year in Q1. As AI shopping agents and commerce experiences across ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Alexa for Shopping, and other emerging destinations influence product discovery, commerce leaders need a clearer way to understand if their catalogs are ready for this new path to purchase.

From Benchmark to Agentic Commerce Optimization

For commerce leaders, the AI Commerce Rankings turn agentic readiness into an executive benchmark. The question is no longer only how a retailer performed on the open web, but whether its catalog is ready to be interpreted, selected, and recommended by AI shopping agents.

That question is central to Agentic Commerce Optimization, the operating discipline for making product catalogs accessible, interpretable, and competitive across AI-powered shopping. ReFiBuy's work on the rankings reflects its broader role in defining ACO and helping retailers understand how their product catalogs perform as AI shopping becomes a new path to purchase.

"We created this new index to answer an important question: who is doing the best job at Agentic Commerce Optimization, and what can other retailers learn from them?" said Wingo. "The retailers that win in Agentic Commerce are focusing on not only making their product catalog accessible, but also supercharging it. Agents want to know every detail about every product, and now we have a way to measure the impact from that investment."

The 2026 Top 1000 report, including the AI Commerce Rankings, is available through Digital Commerce 360: digitalcommerce360.com/product/top-1000-database



Methodology and first-edition findings are available from ReFiBuy: refibuy.ai/ai-commerce-rankings

About ReFiBuy

ReFiBuy is the company behind Agentic Commerce Optimization, the operating discipline brands and retailers use to prepare product catalogs for AI-powered shopping. ReFiBuy helps commerce teams evaluate, generate, enrich, sync, distribute, and monitor product data so products are accessible, interpretable, and competitive wherever AI-powered shopping happens. Founded by ecommerce veterans from ChannelAdvisor, Walmart, MikMak, and other leading commerce companies, ReFiBuy is building the commerce intelligence layer for the agentic era. Learn more at refibuy.ai .

About Digital Commerce 360

Digital Commerce 360 Research tracks hundreds of metrics on thousands of online retail companies around the world, including critical data metrics like web sales and traffic, conversion rates, AOV and the technology providers that power their businesses. We publish our analysis of the data in numerous annual reports on timely ecommerce topics like marketplaces, omnichannel, platforms, and many more. In addition, our robust custom research department is skilled at creating personalized projects-including reports, surveys, raw data pulls and more-to support retailers, consultants, financial analysts and technology providers meet their goals. Learn more at digitalcommerce360.com .

Media Contact

Brian Chapman

VP of Growth

ReFiBuy

brian@refibuy.ai

SOURCE: ReFiBuy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/digital-commerce-360-and-refibuy-launch-first-of-its-kind-ai-comm-1188525