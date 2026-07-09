Innovation Beverage Group Reports Commercial Progress with U.S. and U.K. Expansion Alongside Double Gold Medal Wins for Australian Bitters

SYDNEY, AU / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Innovation Beverage Group Limited (NASDAQ:IBG) ("IBG" or the "Company"), an innovative developer, manufacturer, and marketer of a growing beverage portfolio of 60 formulations across 13 alcoholic and non-alcoholic brands, today announced continued progress in its global expansion strategy, supported by product recognition, trade engagement, and a defined route-to-market model across key markets in the United States and United Kingdom.

Over recent months, IBG has executed a brand-building program designed to introduce the Australian Bitters Company and Bittertales portfolio to bartenders, distributors, and industry partners. The Company launched Australian Bitters in New York in June through Lieber Fine Wines & Spirits, participated in Cocktails in the City London, and engaged the trade at Bar Convent Brooklyn. Across these activations, IBG has received positive trade feedback, which the Company believes supports the commercial potential of the Australian Bitters portfolio as it expands into additional U.S. markets.

IBG intends to continue this momentum with a full activation week in July at Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans, one of the world's most prominent gatherings for the spirits and hospitality industry. Tales of the Cocktail serves as a gathering for bartenders, distributors, and industry decision-makers, providing IBG with a platform to pursue trade adoption and market penetration.

These initiatives reflect IBG's city-by-city market entry approach, which prioritizes targeted market entry, trade engagement, and long-term brand building. The Company is currently active in London, New York, and New Jersey, with Florida identified as the next anticipated market in the United States as IBG seeks to build a scalable, repeatable route-to-market model.

San Francisco Ready to Drink Competition: Double Gold Recognition for Australian Bitters

The San Francisco Ready to Drink Competition is a blind-tasting evaluation recognized for its judging standards and global field of entrants. IBG secured Double Gold Medals for both Australian Bitters Company Cocoa Bitters and Australian Bitters Company Orange Bitters. The broader portfolio also earned additional gold and silver medals. The Company believes these results underscore the quality of IBG's formulations and support IBG's long-term strategy to build a differentiated bitters category in key international markets.

"The past two months have marked an important period for Innovation Beverage Group as we introduce Australian Bitters to key global markets through a city-by-city approach," said Sahil Beri, CEO of IBG. "Our June launch in New York with Lieber Fine Wines & Spirits, our presence at Cocktails in the City London, and our upcoming activation week in July at Tales of the Cocktail reflect our approach to brand building and trade engagement. Winning Double Gold for both our Cocoa and Orange Bitters at the San Francisco Ready to Drink Competition, along with additional gold and silver medals across the range, provides meaningful third-party validation of our portfolio. As we expand into London, New York, New Jersey, and anticipate entry into Florida, we remain focused on building a quality bitters category with intention, authenticity, and long-term commercial viability."

IBG's previously announced proposed business combination with BlockFuel Energy remains in process, with the parties continuing to work toward satisfying closing conditions.

About Innovation Beverage Group

Innovation Beverage Group Limited (NASDAQ:IBG) is a global beverage company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, specializing in the development, production, and commercialization of premium craft spirits, bitters, and ready-to-drink beverages. Through its flagship brands, including the Australian Bitters Company and Bittertales, IBG combines flavour innovation with market expansion across international on-trade and off-trade channels. The Company operates a distillery and innovation centre in Sydney, with a growing commercial presence in the United States and United Kingdom.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding IBG's anticipated expansion into additional U.S. and U.K. markets, its planned participation in Tales of the Cocktail, its city-by-city market entry strategy, and its intention to enter the Florida market. Forward-looking statements are based on IBG's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to execute its expansion strategy; consumer and trade acceptance of its products; competition; general economic conditions; the Company's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. IBG cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact:

Innovation Beverage Group Limited

Sahil Beri

CEO sahil@innovationbev.com

www.innovationbev.com

Investor Relations:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phil Carlson, Managing Director

BlockFuel@KCSA.com

SOURCE: Innovation Beverage Group Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/innovation-beverage-group-reports-commercial-progress-with-u.s.-and-u.k.-1188674