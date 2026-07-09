VB Spine's newly operational European Distribution Center

began shipping to hospitals and accounts this month

VB Spine LLC ("VB Spine"), a global, family-owned spine company, today announced that its European Distribution Center began shipping orders across Europe this month; the distribution center began accepting orders on June 1, 2026. Now that the center is fully operational, it serves as the primary center for VB Spine product distribution to customers in Europe.

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VB Spine's European distribution center in Cestas, France

"The center allows us to support our customers more effectively by reducing fulfillment and response times," said John Viscogliosi, co-CEO of VB Spine, speaking on behalf of his brothers and fellow co-CEOs Anthony and Marc Viscogliosi. "We strategically based this distribution center within our Cestas, France, campus. Our European headquarters is fully integrating manufacturing and logistics support, allowing improved efficiencies and response times for our customers and customer support teams."

VB Spine officially conveyed the Cestas manufacturing site in January 2026. The addition of the center to the Cestas campus consolidates multiple parts of the business, including distribution, manufacturing, human resources, marketing, and surgeon support and education.

"Cestas is an ideal location to expand our customer service resources," adds Anthony Viscogliosi. "Over the last year, we have worked directly with the community to expand our footprint there, adding employment opportunities and supporting the amazing innovation and medical education happening in the area."

As the company continues its global expansion, VB Spine's European distribution center will further support orders outside the U.S. VB Spine is now in capacity to distribute its products in Europe through the new site. Additionally, the company is actively developing regional distribution centers in Canada, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Japan, Poland, and Spain.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking and are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially due to regulatory, commercial, and operational risks. VB Spine disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About VB Spine

VB Spine LLC is the largest privately held spine company and among the largest family-owned medical technology companies in the world. With a comprehensive product portfolio and a large and growing global distribution network, VB Spine delivers specialized solutions that address critical needs in spine surgery and enhance patient outcomes. Focused on people, partnerships and operational excellence, VB Spine ensures healthcare professionals have access to the tools and resources needed to provide the highest standard of care. VB Spine is owned and led by the Viscogliosi Brothers. For more information on VB Spine, please visit www.vbspineco.com.

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Contacts:

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vbspinecommunications@vbspineco.com