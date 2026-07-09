Gallery, Mini Sessions, and Two-Way SMS bring the full client journey into a single photographer-focused platform for the first time

HoneyBook, the leading AI-powered customer relationship management (CRM) platform for independent business owners, today announced a significant investment in a new suite of features purpose-built by a team dedicated to supporting the photographer community.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260709863350/en/

The future of photography workflows is here. From booking to gallery delivery, HoneyBook is introducing new features designed to help photographers do their best work. Learn more in the latest press release.

"Photographers have been part of HoneyBook since day one, and that history has shaped this launch," said Oz Alon, CEO and co-founder of HoneyBook. "Most photographers today are running their business across a separate CRM, gallery tool, scheduling app, and personal phone number for texting, just to serve one client. Today's launch consolidates those workstreams so HoneyBook can manage all of this in one platform, allowing photographers to take the complexity out of managing multiple tools and focus on what matters most: their customers and craft."

Customer insight, including from a photographer council made up of HoneyBook users, empowered HoneyBook to identify the biggest pain points that independent photographers face when running their businesses and build bespoke solutions. Today's launch complements HoneyBook's Tap to Pay and Automations tools for photographers by adding a CRM-native, client-facing photo gallery, a booking experience for mini-sessions, and a two-way SMS service.

The features give photographers a variety of tools that map directly to how a client relationship actually unfolds, from the first text to the final delivered gallery, including:

Client Photo Galleries: A CRM-native photo and video gallery experience built into an existing HoneyBook subscription. Photographers can deliver a beautifully branded gallery without separate tools or extra bills, and unlimited storage for premium plans.

A CRM-native photo and video gallery experience built into an existing HoneyBook subscription. Photographers can deliver a beautifully branded gallery without separate tools or extra bills, and unlimited storage for premium plans. Mini Sessions: A booking experience built for mini session events, such as holiday minis, spring portraits or themed shoots, offered in short, back-to-back time slots. Within a unified process, clients can book their spot, sign contracts, and submit payments.

A booking experience built for mini session events, such as holiday minis, spring portraits or themed shoots, offered in short, back-to-back time slots. Within a unified process, clients can book their spot, sign contracts, and submit payments. Two-Way SMS: A dedicated business phone number that routes SMS chats directly into HoneyBook projects, visible from desktop and mobile with push notifications. Members can send smart files or messages by text and trigger automated texts at key moments. Two-Way SMS is coming soon as a paid add-on.

A dedicated business phone number that routes SMS chats directly into HoneyBook projects, visible from desktop and mobile with push notifications. Members can send smart files or messages by text and trigger automated texts at key moments. Two-Way SMS is coming soon as a paid add-on. Tap to Pay: A built-in payment tool that turns an iPhone into a card reader, with no extra hardware to buy or carry. Members can accept in-person payments on the spot, like portrait session upsells or on-site deposits.

A built-in payment tool that turns an iPhone into a card reader, with no extra hardware to buy or carry. Members can accept in-person payments on the spot, like portrait session upsells or on-site deposits. Automations Builder: An AI-powered tool that runs client communication on autopilot across the full project lifecycle. Members can set welcome emails, reminders, and follow-ups to trigger automatically from first lead to post-delivery.

"Galleries bring the most emotionally significant touchpoint in the client relationship into the platform photographers already trust. Mini Sessions and Two-Way SMS close major gaps and actually allow photographers to run the business side in one place," said Amit Drenger, product lead for HoneyBook's photographer vertical. "These features are tuned to support photographers in their existing workflows, not a bloated platform with generic, confusing tools."

"After a shoot, couples just go into their same portal and see their gallery," said Ishmael Bruno, wedding photographer and HoneyBook member. "It makes the whole experience even more delightful."

Available today, Client Photo Galleries and Mini Sessions are included in existing HoneyBook subscriptions at no extra cost, with Two-Way SMS coming soon as a paid add-on.

Learn more about HoneyBook's tools for photographers and get started today at HoneyBook.com.

About HoneyBook:

HoneyBook is the leading AI-powered customer relationship management (CRM) platform for independent business owners, making it easy to sell and deliver their services online. Offering powerful tools for communication, contracts, invoicing, payments and more, the platform puts independent professionals in control of their process and client experience. HoneyBook is trusted by over 100,000 service-based businesses in the United States, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom that have booked more than $10 billion in business on the platform. The company has offices in San Francisco and Tel Aviv, with remote staff worldwide. Learn more at HoneyBook.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260709863350/en/

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