ProofID Appoints Neil Evans as Chief AI Officer to Lead Transformation into an AI-Native Identity Security Specialist

Newly created senior leadership role blends commercial, technical and people leadership to embed an AI-native mindset across the business

MANCHESTER, England, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofID, the pure-play identity security specialist delivering advisory, implementation and managed services, today announced the appointment of Neil Evans as its first Chief AI Officer. The newly created role will lead ProofID's transformation into an AI-native business - building AI-native delivery capabilities internally, developing new AI-powered service offerings for customers, and positioning ProofID as the recognised leader in AI-enabled identity services across EMEA and the Americas.

The appointment comes at a critical time for enterprise technology. Organisations across every sector are racing to deploy AI, embedding autonomous agents, accelerating workflows and integrating AI tools across their operations. That shift is creating an entirely new identity challenge, as organisations look to secure, govern and monitor autonomous AI agents with the same rigour as their human workforce.

Evans brings more than 30 years of technology leadership spanning software engineering, product innovation and C-suite roles across enterprise software and professional audio. He most recently served as Cloud & Mobile Engineering Leader at Music Tribe's Midas Division and previously spent five years as CTO (EMEA) at UNICOM Global, directing emerging technology strategy across natural language processing, AI, machine learning and blockchain. He holds a Master of Engineering in Microelectronics Systems Engineering from the University of Manchester.

"This is a people-first transformation as much as a technical one," said Tom Eggleston, CEO of ProofID. "Technology is the enabler, but it's the mindset, behaviours and capability of our people that will determine whether we succeed in becoming AI-native, while staying true to who we are - the identity security specialist our customers already trust. Neil has spent his career leading exactly that kind of change, and he's the right person to drive it end-to-end."

The Chief AI Officer role is a commercial, technical and people leadership position in equal measure. Evans joins ProofID's senior leadership team and will lead the cultural and behavioural change needed to embed an AI-native mindset across the business, alongside building the new capabilities and offerings that will define ProofID's proposition in the market. The role builds on ProofID's existing Agentic AI Enablement advisory practice, which helps organisations secure autonomous AI agents using their identity investments.

"This is a rare opportunity to lead a transformation from the inside - not just advising clients on how to become AI-native, but building that capability into ProofID itself," said Neil Evans, Chief AI Officer at ProofID. "The technology is the easy part. The real work is bringing our people with us, so we can deliver AI-powered identity services at the level our customers expect."

About ProofID

ProofID is a pure-play identity security specialist delivering advisory, implementation and managed services. Founded in 2014 and 100% focused on identity since day one, ProofID serves enterprise and mid-market organisations across the US and EMEA, protecting more than 260 million identities and supporting over 100 million transactions daily. The company has delivered more than 2,000 identity projects and supports over 60 managed service clients globally, with strategic partnerships including Ping Identity, SailPoint and Palo Alto Networks. For more information, visit proofid.com.

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