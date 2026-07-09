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ACCESS Newswire
09.07.2026 15:26 Uhr
267 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Mylo Selected as a PropertyCasualty360 2026 Insurance Luminaries Winner

LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Insurtech innovator Mylo has been named to PropertyCasualty360's Insurance Luminaries Class of 2026 in the category of Excellence in Customer Experience for Insurance Agencies. Building on Mylo's previous recognitions, this is their third year in a row as a PropertyCasualty360 Luminaries honoree.

This prestigious awards program spotlights top insurance professionals and organizations who strive to modernize and humanize the industry. The 2026 winners were selected by a panel of industry experts based on criteria that included how well they have defined and achieved their goals, how impactful their work has been and how dedicated they are to high ethical standards, service and excellence.

"People outside of insurance often fail to recognize the history, mission, technology, heart and smarts that are the underpinning of this industry," says PropertyCasualty360 Editor-in-Chief Elana Ashanti Jefferson. "These awards pay homage to the critical work around making insureds whole after a major loss while also empowering innovation and modernization to address ever more complex risks and consumer demands."

Mylo was selected for optimizing insurance outcomes for customers through their expert agents and proprietary AI technology, The Mind of Mylo. As an embedded insurance pioneer, Mylo equips over 60 channel partners to place trusted coverage directly in the path of small business owners and individuals. They can shop online or with an agent and receive the same personalized recommendation for the best value in coverage from top carriers. Mylo also prepopulates data and asks only necessary questions. This seamless experience has earned an industry-leading 67 NPS (from -100 to 100) and 4.8 (of 5) Google Reviews rating.

Mylo was previously recognized by PropertyCasualty360 as an Insurance Luminary for Workplace Innovation (2025) and Technology Innovation (2024).

"We're very honored to be recognized by PropertyCasualty360 for Excellence in Customer Experience, because that drives everything we do," said David Embry, CEO and Founder of Mylo. "No matter how our customers choose to shop for insurance, our Mind of Mylo platform and tech-empowered advisors are here to make it easy for them to protect what matters and find their best solutions."

To learn more about Mylo's solutions and expert advisor team, please visit ChooseMylo.com.

###

About Mylo

Mylo is amplifying insurance solutions to protect what matters. Through its patented Mind of Mylo recommendation engine, the insurtech leader connects individuals and business owners with top-rated insurance products from 100+ carriers, across business, auto, home, life and individual health. A growing ecosystem of 60+ channel partners and agencies embed Mylo's insurance intelligence platform. Mylo is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, and backed by Group 1001, the global investor with a powerful commitment to technology-driven insurance transformation. Mylo has been honored by CNBC World's Top Insurtechs, Fintech Global's InsurTech100, Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers and more. For more information, go to www.ChooseMylo.com.

Media Contact
Maddie Hirsch
mylo@calibercorporate.com
773-899-6281

SOURCE: Mylo



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/mylo-selected-as-a-propertycasualty360-2026-insurance-luminaries-win-1188223

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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