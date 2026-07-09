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WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 | Ticker-Symbol: EJT1
Xetra
09.07.26 | 17:35
6,974 Euro
-1,97 % -0,140
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASYJET PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9526,99818:41
6,9507,00017:36
Dow Jones News
09.07.2026 15:27 Uhr
299 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

The Vanguard Group, Inc.: easyJet plc

DJ The Vanguard Group, Inc.: easyJet plc 

The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( ) 
The Vanguard Group, Inc.: easyJet plc 
09-Jul-2026 / 13:54 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
FORM 8.3 

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY 
 
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 
 
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 

1. KEY INFORMATION 

(a) Full name of discloser:                                   The Vanguard Group, 
                                                 Inc. 
 
 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): 
                                                 
 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.  For a trust, the trustee(s), 
settlor and beneficiaries must be named. 
 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: 
                                               easyJet plc 
 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
 
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity   
of offeror/offeree: 
 
 
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 
                                               08 July 2026 
 For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 
 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of 
any other party to the offer? 
                                                 N/A 
 
 
 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

a. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which thedisclosure relates following the dealing (if any) 

Class of relevant security: 
                                   27 2/7p ordinary 

                                   Interests         Short positions 
  
 
                                      Number     %     Number   % 
 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:             23,636,789   3.12%            
 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to                           
purchase/sell: 

                                   23,636,789   3.12%            
 TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options) 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:       
 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1 (c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales 

Purchase/sale 
Class of relevant security             Number of securities    Price per unit 
                 
 
27 2/7p ordinary         Purchase       18,415           5.97 GBP 
 
27 2/7p ordinary         Purchase       2,455            6.00 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions 

Product    Nature of dealing 
          description 
Class of relevant                                 Number of reference Price per 
security                                     securities      unit 
                 e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, 
        e.g. CFD    increasing/reducing a long/short position

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 

Type 
                Writing,      Number of 
Class of   Product     purchasing,    securities to   Exercise       Expiry Option money 
relevant   description e.g. selling, varying  which option    price per         date  paid/ received 
security   call option   etc.        relates      unit    e.g.         per unit 
                                         American, 
                               European etc.

(ii) Exercise 

Product description 
Class of relevant               Exercising/ exercised 
security                  against           Number of securities Exercise price per unit 
           e.g. call option

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) 

Nature of dealing 
Class of relevant security                    Details    Price per unit (if applicable) 
               e.g. subscription, conversion

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the 
disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: 
 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none" 

none

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure 
and any other person relating to: 
 
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or 
 
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is 
referenced: 
 
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" 

none

(c) Attachments 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?     No 
Date of disclosure: 09 July 2026 
 
Contact name:    Shawn Acker 
 
Telephone number*: 001-610-669-6713

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: RET - easyJet plc 
TIDM: 
LEI Code:   5493002789CX3L0CJP65 
Sequence No.: 435797 
EQS News ID:  2363558 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2363558&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2026 08:54 ET (12:54 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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