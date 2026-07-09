HWAL Inc.: Lunaprise Curator Dallas Santana and Pioneering Artists Receive Prestigious "Space History Maker" Medals During America's 4th of July Celebrations in Washington DC

Historic Moment Overseen by Hidden Pioneers Honors the First Lunar Art Museum

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / In a patriotic moment at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, Lunaprise Curator Dallas Santana and other pioneering recipients - including Scott Page of Pink Floyd, composer and celebrated author Jack Sacco, HWAL, Inc. CEO and Lunar Records co-founder Roxanna Green (the first woman to lead an archive of music and recognize hundreds of music greats in Lunar history), award-winning photographer and The 9th Raider movie cinematographer Isauro Mercado III (who holds the world record for the most photos by an individual archived off Earth in the Lunaprise), legendary Jimi Hendrix percussion band member at Woodstock, Gerardo Velez, and notable artist Brayden Bugazzi (credited with delivering the lunar museum collaboration he did with the Andy Warhol photographer called "The Lost Warhols") - were awarded the distinguished "Space History Maker" medal.

This patriotic moment was led by Hidden Pioneers, the NASA-focused historical and educational organization led by Bill Montgomery, who carries forward the legacy of his cousin, Hidden Figures icon and three-time Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Katherine Johnson. A handful of Lunaprise collaborators joined the Hidden Pioneers organization - like so many others in the public that day - coming together to celebrate the nation's incredible space history.

The medals were pinned in a patriotic moment during the Freedom 250 celebrations. NASA aircraft conducted inspiring flyovers of the National Mall and the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. that were aligned with Lunaprise's presentation of its specially curated America 250 exhibition - a powerful collection of American art and music that captures the nation's richest creative achievements and innovative cultural spirit.

None of the artwork involved in the Lunaprise mission, the time capsule elements, or the Lunaprise Museum payload itself are currently exhibited at the Smithsonian. The lunar artifacts remain safely archived on the Moon's South Pole, where they will endure for more than a billion years. Official artifacts can be verified at the sole authorized online databases at GitHub.com/Lunaprise and verify.spaceblue.club

Bill Montgomery shared his feelings about the moment: "I was in awe presenting this medal to Dallas Santana, a true Hidden Pioneer, standing under a gigantic banner and flag that had been erected in the ceilings of the Smithsonian honoring my cousin, the pioneering Katherine Johnson. It felt like the perfect convergence of past, present and future space legacies."

A Legacy Written in the Stars - and on the Moon

On February 22, 2024, history was made when the Lunaprise payload landed on the lunar South Pole of the Moon as part of the (IM-1) Odysseus mission. It carried 222 carefully curated art projects spanning tens of thousands of years of human history and an estimated 77,000 individual artifacts. This achievement - the first U.S. soft landing on the Moon since Apollo 17 - secured Lunaprise's place as a permanent cultural outpost on another world. The metallic-disc archives and MP4s stored in another quartz-type system are all estimated to last the age of the universe.

The "Space History Maker" medal honors the exceptional participants and collaborators who curated the art celebrating America's 250th anniversary and made this unprecedented feat possible by bridging Earth's artistic heritage with the infinite frontier of space.

Marshmello: The First Dog Art, Image, Paw Prints in The Moon Museum

Among the most heartwarming stories celebrated during the moment was that of Dallas Santana's beloved companion, Marshmello, a fluffy white Pomeranian, known to many NASA and SpaceX astronauts. Marshmello holds the distinction of being the first dog whose collaborative artwork, digital collectibles, and paw prints have been archived on metallic discs destined to last well over one billion years - far outlasting even the 5,000-year-old Great Sphinx of Giza.

Her inclusion symbolizes the inclusive, joyful and deeply human spirit of the Lunaprise mission: preserving not only masterpieces of art and music but also the personal stories and companions that make us who we are.

Looking Ahead: Honoring More Pioneers

Plans are underway to present the same "Space History Maker" medal to Lori Taylor, co-founder of Galactic Legacy Labs and the first woman to lead a private payload in a successful lunar lander mission, further expanding recognition of trailblazing contributions to space and cultural preservation.

Part of a Larger Celebration of American Achievement

The honorees participated in the vibrant events unfolding across the nation's capital as part of America's 250th anniversary commemorations. These gatherings, including the official Countdown 250 Ball and Freedom 250 patriotic tributes on the National Mall, highlighted unity, service, veterans, and the innovative spirit that defines the United States.

About Lunaprise

Lunaprise is the world's first art museum on the Moon. Curated by Dallas Santana under Space Blue, the museum successfully landed on the lunar South Pole on February 22, 2024, as part of the Intuitive Machines IM-1 mission. It preserves 222 art projects spanning tens of thousands of years of human history and an estimated 77,000 individual artifacts inscribed on metallic discs and as MP4s in quartz-type systems estimated to last the age of the universe. Lunar Records provided rare music recordings and works from iconic Woodstock-era legends such as Jimi Hendrix, Bob Marley, Carlos Santana, The Who, Marvin Gaye, Elvis Presley, Pink Floyd, and more. The feature film, The 9th Raider, the first full-length motion picture archived on the Moon, the Golden Mask artifact and a vast Galactic Legacy Library are included. Digital twins and ultra-durable archives ensure these treasures will endure for eons, creating a permanent cultural time capsule beyond Earth.

About Space Blue

Space Blue, founded and led by Dallas Santana (also known in artistic and curatorial circles as the visionary curator who brought together premium art collectors, rare collectibles art behind Lunaprise), is an entertainment, media, and space exploration company dedicated to preserving and advancing human culture through innovative lunar and space-based initiatives. Operating alongside Momentum Studios and related ventures, Space Blue bridges the worlds of film, music, art and space heritage. Its flagship achievement, the Lunaprise Museum, represents a bold new chapter in cultural preservation, ensuring that humanity's greatest artistic and musical achievements travel with us into the cosmos. Space Blue continues to develop future lunar missions, immersive experiences, and cultural assets that honor both heritage and innovation.

About Hidden Pioneers

Hidden Pioneers is a NASA-credited historical and educational organization founded by Bill Montgomery, who carries forward the torch of his cousin, the legendary NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, one of the central figures of Hidden Figures and a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient. The organization is dedicated to uncovering, celebrating, and educating the public about unsung heroes in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM). Through dozens of NASA collaborations, youth education programs, and inspirational activations, Hidden Pioneers continues the vital work of honoring the diverse pioneers whose brilliance helped shape America's space legacy. Their stories will inspire future generations of explorers, creators, and leaders.

This landmark moment at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, marks a powerful convergence of art, space exploration, American history, and living legacy - proving that humanity's greatest achievements are not only written in the stars but preserved for eternity on the Moon itself.

About Lunar Records

In 2023 Space Blue formed Lunar Records together with Melody Trust, a subsidiary of HWAL Inc . Lunar Records music catalog received notable attention in Billboard Magazine and Rolling Stone when their music was archived, alongside of Lunarbits, the Stan Lee/Legion and Advent project, in the Lunarprise time capsule that landed on the moon, containing 222 art, music, and film archives on 2.22.2024, the first lunar landing for the USA and NASA since 1972.

About HWAL Inc.

HWAL, Inc. (OTCID:HWAL), is a multifaceted holding company driving innovation in media and entertainment, space archiving, AI, Real World Assets, and digital media assets. Through subsidiaries like Melody Trust and Lunar Records, HWAL curate's iconic cultural legacies, including working with Space Blue on the Lunaprise Museum.

About Melody Trust

For decades Melody Trust's parent company HWAL has collected and preserved some of the most rare and coveted published and unpublished recordings, photos and videos from countless legendary music recording artists including The Who, Dolly Parton, Ray Charles, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jimi Hendrix, Marvin Gaye, Willie Nelson, Tina Turner, Mick Jagger, Janis Joplin, The Who, Grace Slick, Eric Clapton and the Yardbirds, Jefferson Airplane, Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, John Lee Hooker, Jerry Lee Lewis, Fats Domino, The Platters, John Travolta, Kenny Rogers, Hall and Oates, James Taylor, Chuck Berry, Bob Marley, Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Rod Stewart, George Jones, Alabama, Johnny Winter, Deep Purple, Frank Sinatra, Count Basie, and hundreds of other music legends. www.hwal.net .

The Melody Trust music recordings have been preserved in a private vault for over 30 years and contain some of the rarest and most coveted unpublished recordings from countless Legendary Iconic Music Recording Artists.

Melody Trust was formed to protect and safeguard the royalty interests held by the music performers and music composers that produced the Melody Music catalog throughout the past century.

For media inquiries, interviews with Dallas Santana or Bill Montgomery, or information about the America 250 Lunaprise exhibition,

Corporate Communications:

Space Blue / Lunaprise

media@spaceblue.club

www.spaceblue.club

HWAL www.hwal.net

Lunar Records: www.lunarrecords.com

info@hollywall.com

Billboard Magazine Article

Moon Landing Put Music From Elvis, Bob Marley, Hendrix on Moon Surface (billboard.com)

Rolling Stone Magazine Article

Decentralized Music Platform Gets Its Hands On Unreleased Hendrix, Marley, and More -Rolling Stone UK

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release and the statements of representatives of Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, the Company's ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: HWAL Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/lunaprise-curator-dallas-santana-and-pioneering-artists-receive-prestigious-%22spa-1188853