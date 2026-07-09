Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Paukenschlag! Diese Gratis-Aktien könnten jetzt Gold wert sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2R8JZ | ISIN: XS2056719359 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
09.07.26 | 09:37
79,71 
-0,26 % -0,21
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
DP WORLD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DP WORLD LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
09.07.2026 15:38 Uhr
203 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

DP World Perspective: Why Workforce Strategy Is Becoming a Competitive Advantage in Supply Chains

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / A new Forbes Business Council article from DP World's Brittany Caskey, Chief Commercial Officer for the Americas, highlights an emerging reality for supply chain leaders: technology alone isn't enough to build resilient, high-performing operations. As organizations accelerate investments in AI, automation, and digital tools, workforce strategy is becoming a key differentiator.

The shift reflects a broader industry trend. While companies continue investing heavily in supply chain innovation, many still struggle to translate those investments into measurable operational improvements. Increasingly, success depends not only on deploying new technologies, but on ensuring employees have the skills, training, and decision-making capabilities to use them effectively.

Closing the Gap Between Technology and Execution

As outlined in the article, the next phase of supply chain performance will be defined less by who invests the most in technology and more by who can execute most effectively with the systems already in place. That requires organizations to treat workforce enablement as a strategic investment alongside digital transformation.

Rather than viewing workforce strategy as solely an HR function, leading organizations are aligning roles, workflows, and skills with increasingly data-driven operations - helping teams adapt more quickly to change while improving day-to-day execution.

Why It Matters for Business Leaders

For supply chain leaders, the implications extend well beyond employee development. Workforce capability increasingly influences:

  • Speed of technology adoption

  • Service reliability and operational resilience

  • Customer experience during disruptions

  • Long-term return on digital investments

As AI and automation continue reshaping logistics, people remain essential for interpreting data, managing exceptions, and delivering the consistency customers expect.

Read the Full Perspective

As supply chains become more complex and technology adoption accelerates, workforce strategy is emerging as a critical driver of operational performance and competitive advantage.

For a deeper look at how organizations can better align people, technology, and execution, read Brittany Caskey's latest Forbes Business Council article, "How Workforce Strategy Is Shaping Supply Chain Reliability."

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DP World
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dp-world-perspective-why-workforce-strategy-is-becoming-a-compet-1188850

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.